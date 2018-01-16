CITE : 2018 Is Exploring US Market to Gather the Most Advanced Consumer Electronics Technology in China

Jointly hosted by China’s Consulate General in San Francisco and China
Information Technology Expo (CITE), “China Night” has been unveiled on
January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, and proudly introduced CITE 2018, the
largest comprehensive electronic information show in Asia, to be held
from April 9-11, 2018 at the Convention and Exhibition Center in
Shenzhen, China.
At “China Night”, the most innovative technology and products in Chinese
consumer electronics industry have been showcased. Focusing on four tech
tendency including Artificial Intelligent, AR/VR, unmanned driving and
intelligent home, “China Night” proffers a high-level platform to
discuss together the cutting-edge technologies and new development
trends in the fields of consumer electronics.
Concurrently with “China Night”, the CITE North America Press Conference
was attended by Hu Yan, CITE representative & Inspector of China
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology; Gao Yuyue, Deputy
Secretary General of Shenzhen Municipal City; Ren Faqiang, Deputy
Consul-General of China’s Consulate General in San Francisco; government
officials from Nevada and Las Vegas, and part of CITE’s prime
exhibitors. Industry leaders from Qualcomm, Microsoft, Huawei, IFLYTEK,
TCL, Cheetah Mobile, Suning, JD.com, BYD gathered to discuss
cutting-edge consumer electronics technologies, highlighting trending
topics of AI, driverless cars, smart home, robotics and IoT. Nearly one
hundred journalists from Reuters, NY Times, ABC News, Yahoo, CNET, PC
Magazine, The Verge, and Digital Trends, attended the press conference,
which was facilitated by IFLYTEK’s instant voice translation system to
eliminate language boundary.
Hu Yan remarked in her speech on China’s IT status, “China cannot do
without the world and the world also needs China. China’s booming IT
market welcomes talents from all over the world.”
At the end of the conference, Chen Wenhai was interviewed by Het
Financieele Dagblad and China Daily, and shared CITE’s status and global
strategy as well as his insights on Chinese enterprises’ overseas
development and cooperation with their European and American
counterparts.
About CITE:
CITE has been successfully held annually since 2013 and has
accumulatively attracted approximately 4,000 IT-related enterprises to
participate and about 100,000 audience members to visit. It has become a
national platform to demonstrate the latest products and technologies in
the global information technology industry.
For more information, see http://www.citexpo.org/en/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005702/en/