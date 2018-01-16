Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CITE : 2018 Is Exploring US Market to Gather the Most Advanced Consumer Electronics Technology in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2018 | 06:39am CET

Jointly hosted by China’s Consulate General in San Francisco and China Information Technology Expo (CITE), “China Night” has been unveiled on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, and proudly introduced CITE 2018, the largest comprehensive electronic information show in Asia, to be held from April 9-11, 2018 at the Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China.

At “China Night”, the most innovative technology and products in Chinese consumer electronics industry have been showcased. Focusing on four tech tendency including Artificial Intelligent, AR/VR, unmanned driving and intelligent home, “China Night” proffers a high-level platform to discuss together the cutting-edge technologies and new development trends in the fields of consumer electronics.

Concurrently with “China Night”, the CITE North America Press Conference was attended by Hu Yan, CITE representative & Inspector of China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology; Gao Yuyue, Deputy Secretary General of Shenzhen Municipal City; Ren Faqiang, Deputy Consul-General of China’s Consulate General in San Francisco; government officials from Nevada and Las Vegas, and part of CITE’s prime exhibitors. Industry leaders from Qualcomm, Microsoft, Huawei, IFLYTEK, TCL, Cheetah Mobile, Suning, JD.com, BYD gathered to discuss cutting-edge consumer electronics technologies, highlighting trending topics of AI, driverless cars, smart home, robotics and IoT. Nearly one hundred journalists from Reuters, NY Times, ABC News, Yahoo, CNET, PC Magazine, The Verge, and Digital Trends, attended the press conference, which was facilitated by IFLYTEK’s instant voice translation system to eliminate language boundary.

Hu Yan remarked in her speech on China’s IT status, “China cannot do without the world and the world also needs China. China’s booming IT market welcomes talents from all over the world.”

At the end of the conference, Chen Wenhai was interviewed by Het Financieele Dagblad and China Daily, and shared CITE’s status and global strategy as well as his insights on Chinese enterprises’ overseas development and cooperation with their European and American counterparts.

About CITE:

CITE has been successfully held annually since 2013 and has accumulatively attracted approximately 4,000 IT-related enterprises to participate and about 100,000 audience members to visit. It has become a national platform to demonstrate the latest products and technologies in the global information technology industry.

For more information, see http://www.citexpo.org/en/


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:12a MANCHESTER UNITED : United cut City lead as Chelsea covet Sanchez
07:12a PORSCHE : Why Lambo is now a serious supercar
07:11a GALLIFORD TRY : Serco heads up collapse winners as construction firms take hits
07:11a CITIGROUP : Citi boosts pay for women and minority staff
07:11a AKZONOBEL : Elliott ups stake in GKN in wake of takeover bid
07:11a SOFTBANK : German car dealing site calls off float after £400m injection
07:11a ACACIA MINING : beats forecasts despite Tanzanian dispute
07:11a ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Penguins field marks North Sea Shell comeback
07:11a CARCLO : crashes after issuing profit warning
07:11a TENCENT : Toy maker Lego teams up with Chinese internet giant Tencent
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : GERMANY'S CONTINENTAL HIRES JP MORGAN FOR POTENTIAL BREAK-UP: sources
2AIRBUS SE : Airbus wins 2017 order race after last-gasp sales spree
3Oil prices near three-year highs, supported by healthy demand
4BOC AVIATION LTD : HNA'S PROBLEMS MOUNT AS AIRLINES DELAY PAYMENTS, BANK SETS UP TEAM TO HANDLE DEBT: sources
5TREK METALS LTD : TREK METALS : Lithium Cobalt Project Tenure Granted in NT
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.