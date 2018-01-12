Log in
CITGO Petroleum : New CITGO CEO Arrives in Houston

01/12/2018 | 12:39am CET

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2018/PRNewswire / -- CITGO President and CEO Asdrúbal Chávez conducted his first corporate meeting today with top senior executives and management to review the Company's 2017 results, including the record-setting safety performance and operational achievements.

Building on this momentum into 2018, CITGO will continue to emphasize excellence in all aspects of its operations to enhance competitiveness within the oil industry and support the hundreds of locally owned and operated marketers and retailers across the United States. Mr. Chávez, a chemical engineer, arrives at the CITGO headquarters in Houstonwith more than 30 years of industry experience and plans to unveil his vision for the future of the Company over the coming months.

About CITGO
CITGO Petroleum Corporation, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

SOURCE CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 23:39:04 UTC.

