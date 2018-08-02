Log in
CK Asset : 2018 Interim Results Analysts Presentation

08/02/2018 | 11:14am CEST

Disclaimer

Potential investors and shareholders of the Company (the "Potential Investors and Shareholders") are reminded that information contained in this Presentation comprises extracts of operational data and financial information of the Group. The information included is solely for the use in this Presentation and certain information has not been independently verified. No representations or warranties, expressed or implied, are made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this Presentation. Potential Investors and Shareholders should refer to the 2018 Interim Results of the Company which are published in accordance with the listing rules of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The performance and the results of operations of the Group contained within this Presentation are historical in nature, and past performance is no guarantee of the future results of the Group. Any forward-looking statements and opinions contained withinthis Presentation are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore involve risks and uncertainties. Actualresults may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements and opinions. The Group, the Directors, employees and agents of the Group assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements or opinions contained in this Presentation; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements or opinions do not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

Potential Investors and Shareholders should exercise caution when investing in or dealing in the securities of the Company.

2018 Interim Results Highlights69% increase in Earnings per share

HK$ Million

2018

2017

Revenue

24,118

29,863

Profit before investment property("IP") revaluation and disposal

12,068

10,045

IP revaluation(1)

926

4,930

IP disposal(1)

11,759

-

Profit attributable to shareholders

24,753

14,975

Earnings per share

HK$ 6.69 (69%)

Note:

(1) After tax and non-controlling interests.

Principal Activities Analysis44% increase in recurrent profit contribution

Note:

(1) Profit Contribution refers to contribution from principal activities after depreciation and absorption of overhead expenses, but before interest costs and tax.

Principal Activities AnalysisOptimising geographical diversification

Revenue by GeographyProfit Contribution by Geography

Hong KongThe MainlandOverseas

Note:

(1) Profit Contribution refers to contribution from principal activities after depreciation and absorption of overhead expenses, but before interest costs and tax.

Disclaimer

CK Asset Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 09:13:01 UTC
