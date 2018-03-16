Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CK Infrastructure Mulls Acquisitions After Posting 6% Rise in 2017 Net Profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 06:14am CET

By Joanne Chiu

CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. reported a 6% increase in its net profit for 2017, on the back of a disposal gain and contribution from newly acquired businesses.

The infrastructure-focused unit of Asian billionaire Li Ka-shing's empire said Friday it recorded a net profit of 10.26 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.31 billion) for the 12 months ended Dec 31, compared with HK$9.64 billion a year earlier. The result was lower than the HK$10.83 billion net profit forecast by 8 analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The company's 2017 revenue was HK$31.64 billion, up 15.7% from HK$27.35 billion it reported a year earlier.

It declared a final dividend of HK$1.71 per share, raising its full-year dividend to HK$2.38 a share, up 5.3% from a year ago.

CK Infrastructure, which is sitting on HK$9.78 billion of cash reserves, said it will study acquisition opportunities - in existing business areas and new areas, and will work closely with other members within the CK Group, including CK Asset Holdings Ltd. and its 38.9% owned Power Assets Holdings Ltd. on possible M&As.

Write to Joanne Chiu at [email protected] 

-0-

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-18 0113ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD 1.23% 69.9 End-of-day quote.1.75%
CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD 0.08% 66.55 End-of-day quote.-0.82%
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LTD -0.29% 68.95 End-of-day quote.4.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:06aJapan February export growth seen slowing, core inflation accelerating
RE
07:03aDollar retreats vs. yen after White House shake-up report
RE
07:01aTaiwan doles out incentives to retain talent as China lures investment
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:14aCK Infrastructure Mulls Acquisitions After Posting 6% Rise in 2017 Net Profit
DJ
06:01aWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Releases WISeWallet App V1.0 that Syncs with WISeCoin Contactless Hardware to Offer Security and Ease of Use for Cryptocurrency Users
GL
05:18aU.S. Chamber of Commerce warns Trump against China tariffs
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:12aOil prices set for weekly drop as concerns about rising supply weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals
2RHEINMETALL : RHEINMETALL : sees German orders driving defence sales growth
3Global oil demand picks up but still lags rising supply - IEA
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINA DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS TO BE LAUNCHED SOON: Shanghai Securities News
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Legal battle over Credit Suisse 'volatility' product expands to second f..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.