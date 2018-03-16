CK Infrastructure Mulls Acquisitions After Posting 6% Rise in 2017 Net Profit

By Joanne Chiu

CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. reported a 6% increase in its net profit for 2017, on the back of a disposal gain and contribution from newly acquired businesses.

The infrastructure-focused unit of Asian billionaire Li Ka-shing's empire said Friday it recorded a net profit of 10.26 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.31 billion) for the 12 months ended Dec 31, compared with HK$9.64 billion a year earlier. The result was lower than the HK$10.83 billion net profit forecast by 8 analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The company's 2017 revenue was HK$31.64 billion, up 15.7% from HK$27.35 billion it reported a year earlier.

It declared a final dividend of HK$1.71 per share, raising its full-year dividend to HK$2.38 a share, up 5.3% from a year ago.

CK Infrastructure, which is sitting on HK$9.78 billion of cash reserves, said it will study acquisition opportunities - in existing business areas and new areas, and will work closely with other members within the CK Group, including CK Asset Holdings Ltd. and its 38.9% owned Power Assets Holdings Ltd. on possible M&As.

Write to Joanne Chiu at [email protected]

-0-

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-18 0113ET