CL : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by CL Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Law of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment of the consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in consolidated net profit of the Company for the three months ended 30 June 2018 as compared with that for the three months ended 30 June 2017. The increase in profit is mainly attributed to (i) the recognition of approximately HK$5.1 million of net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and (ii) the increase in net gain on trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$2.0 million.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of the consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available. The Group is still in the process of finalizing the first quarterly results for three months ended 30 June 2018 which will be published on 8 August 2018. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to read the first quarterly results announcement of the Company when it is published.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Hong Kong, 2 August 2018

