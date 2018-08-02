Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CL : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 02:40pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by CL Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Law of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment of the consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in consolidated net profit of the Company for the three months ended 30 June 2018 as compared with that for the three months ended 30 June 2017. The increase in profit is mainly attributed to (i) the recognition of approximately HK$5.1 million of net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and (ii) the increase in net gain on trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$2.0 million.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of the consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available. The Group is still in the process of finalizing the first quarterly results for three months ended 30 June 2018 which will be published on 8 August 2018. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to read the first quarterly results announcement of the Company when it is published.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board CL Group (Holdings) Limited

Kwok Kin Chung Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 August 2018

The Directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are:

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Alexis Ventouras (Chairman)

Executive Directors:

Mr. Kwok Kin Chung (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Lau Kin Hon

Ms. Yu Linda

Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Au-Yeung Tai Hong Rorce

Mr. Poon Wing Chuen

Mr. Chiu Wai Keung

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will appear on the GEM website (www.hkgem.com) on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company atwww.cheongleesec.com.hk.

Disclaimer

CL Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 12:39:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:11aNEENAH INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:11aFINJAN : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:11aKLONDIKE GOLD : Nugget Zone Assays 1.55 g/t Au over 45.2 meters
AQ
09:11aINNODATA INC : Agility PR Solutions Named Leader in Media Monitoring Software
AC
09:11aBARCLAYS : Beats Consensus But Activist Pressure Remains -- Earnings Review
DJ
09:10aSAP : Four Leading Companies Build Intelligent Enterprise With SAP S/4HANA Cloud
PU
09:10aVEGGIE LOVE : Improve Your Summer Squash Game with Zucchini
PU
09:10aADOBE : Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management for Eighth Consecutive Year
PU
09:10aSYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : CareCredit Offers More Finance Options to More...
PU
09:10aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Endless Social Data with Ooredoo’s New Shababiah Smart SIM
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
3VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Is Dogged by Emissions Scandal -- WSJ
4TESLA : TESLA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.