CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, ORA and SBGL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Class Period: May 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/abbvie-inc?wire=3

The complaint alleges that AbbVie issued false and misleading statements, in both press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, regarding the results of the Company's $7.5 billion modified Dutch auction tender offer that expired on May 29, 2018 (the "Tender Offer"). Specifically, the complaint alleges that before the opening of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company announced that it expected to acquire 71.4 million of its shares tendered at or below $105 per share. As a result of this news, the price of AbbVie securities significantly increased. However, after the close of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company released materially different results for the Tender Offer due to certain omissions, announcing that the Company expected to acquire only those shares tendered at or below $103 per share. Upon this news, AbbVie shares fell from a close of $103.01 per share on May 30, 2018, to a close of $98.94 on May 31, 2018.

To learn more about the ABBV class action contact [email protected].



Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA)

Class Period: August 8, 2017 - May 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ormat-technologies-inc?wire=3

Allegations: Ormat Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat’s valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; (2) Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; (3) Ormat’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; (4) Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ormat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

To learn more about the ORA class action contact [email protected].



Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL)

Class Period: April 7, 2017 - June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3

Allegations: Sibanye Gold Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye’s safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye’s mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the SBGL class action contact [email protected].



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com