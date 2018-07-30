Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, ORA and SBGL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 11:03pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)
Class Period: May 30, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/abbvie-inc?wire=3

The complaint alleges that AbbVie issued false and misleading statements, in both press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, regarding the results of the Company's $7.5 billion modified Dutch auction tender offer that expired on May 29, 2018 (the "Tender Offer"). Specifically, the complaint alleges that before the opening of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company announced that it expected to acquire 71.4 million of its shares tendered at or below $105 per share. As a result of this news, the price of AbbVie securities significantly increased. However, after the close of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company released materially different results for the Tender Offer due to certain omissions, announcing that the Company expected to acquire only those shares tendered at or below $103 per share. Upon this news, AbbVie shares fell from a close of $103.01 per share on May 30, 2018, to a close of $98.94 on May 31, 2018.

To learn more about the ABBV class action contact [email protected].

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA)
Class Period: August 8, 2017 - May 15, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ormat-technologies-inc?wire=3

Allegations: Ormat Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat’s valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; (2) Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; (3) Ormat’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; (4) Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ormat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.   

To learn more about the ORA class action contact [email protected].

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL)
Class Period: April 7, 2017 - June 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3

Allegations: Sibanye Gold Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye’s safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye’s mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the SBGL class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:22pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Summary of the Decisions 171st EGM
PU
10:22pCATERPILLAR : Purchase of a new Caterpillar or John Deere backhoe
AQ
10:22pQUAKER CHEMICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis
AQ
10:22pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets Elects Susan E. Skerritt to its Board of Directors
PU
10:22pTENABLE : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PR
10:21pPROTEO : Electronic Order No 108/18 - Case No. 64553/18 - PURCHASE OFFER (OC) N 030030000012018OC00113, whose purpose is the hiring of a specialized company to provide monthly and corrective preventive maintenance services for the Security System - Deteco, Proteo
AQ
10:21pWater meters
AQ
10:21pMIDSOUTH BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:21pFIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:21pCASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again
2TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY : TELECOM EGYPT :, Liquid Telecom to Complete First Fibre Network From Cape to Cairo
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Nokia, T-Mobile US agree $3.5 billion deal, world's first big 5G award
5CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.