CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ANW, FLR and REVG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

07/22/2018 | 04:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)
Class Period: April 28, 2016 - June 4, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; (2) Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Aegean’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.   

To learn more about the ANW class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/aegean-marine-class-action?wire=3 or email [email protected].

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)
Class Period: August 14, 2013 - May 3, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018

During the class period, Fluor Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fluor’s bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; (ii) Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; (iii) as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; (iv) Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and (v) Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

To learn more about the FLR class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/fluor-class-action?wire=3 or email [email protected].

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)
Class Period: January 27, 2017 - June 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

REV Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the commodities and services it bought; the Company was experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production; the Company’s margins were being negatively impacted by lower sales of high margin products; (2) the Company did not have “strong visibility into future net sales” to “effectively plan” and manage its backlog of vehicles; (3) the Company’s manufacturing operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; (4) and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about REV’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the REVG class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/rev-group-inc?wire=3 or email [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
