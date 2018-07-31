CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ANW and FB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW)

Class Period: April 28, 2016 - June 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Allegations: Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; (2) Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Aegean’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

Class Period: April 26, 2018 - July 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Allegations: Facebook, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the number of daily and monthly active Facebook users was declining; (2) due to unfavorable currency conditions and plans to promote and grow features of Facebook’s social media platform with historically lower levels of monetization, Facebook anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall; and (3) as a result, Facebook’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

