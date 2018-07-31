Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ANW and FB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

07/31/2018 | 12:12pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW)
Class Period: April 28, 2016 - June 4, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/aegean-marine-class-action?wire=3 

Allegations: Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; (2) Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Aegean’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.   

To learn more about the ANW class action contact [email protected].

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)
Class Period: April 26, 2018 - July 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/facebook-2?wire=3

Allegations: Facebook, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the number of daily and monthly active Facebook users was declining; (2) due to unfavorable currency conditions and plans to promote and grow features of Facebook’s social media platform with historically lower levels of monetization,  Facebook anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall; and (3) as a result, Facebook’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the FB class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
