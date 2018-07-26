CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATEN, ORA and QCOM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Class Period: February 9, 2016 - January 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2018

Allegations: A10 Networks, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) A10 had issues with its internal controls that required an Audit Committee investigation; (2) A10's revenues since the fourth quarter of 2015 were false due to improper revenue recognition, which prompted an investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Class Period: August 8, 2017 - May 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, Ormat Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat’s valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; (2) Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; (3) Ormat’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; (4) Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ormat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - March 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Allegations: QUALCOMM Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and (2) investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions.

On March 5, 2018, Broadcom announced that Qualcomm had filed a voluntary request for The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to initiate an investigation into Broadcom’s actions. Broadcom referred to this as a “blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom’s independent director nominees.”

