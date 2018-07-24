Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATEN, REVG and ACAD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

07/24/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN)
Class Period: February 9, 2016 - January 30, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2018

A10 Networks, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) A10 had issues with its internal controls that required an Audit Committee investigation; (2) A10's revenues since the fourth quarter of 2015 were false due to improper revenue recognition, which prompted an investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.   

To learn more about the ATEN class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/a10-networks-inc?wire=3 or email [email protected].

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG)
Class Period: Pursuant to the January 27, 2017 IPO and between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

REV Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the commodities and services it bought; (2) the Company was experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production; (3) the Company’s margins were being negatively impacted by a lower sales of high margin products; (4) the Company did not have “strong visibility into future net sales” to “effectively plan” and manage its backlog of vehicles; (5) the Company’s manufacturing operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; (6) and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about REV’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the REVG class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/rev-group-inc?wire=3 or email [email protected].

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)
Class Period: April 29, 2016 - July 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

During the class period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug’s initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about ACADIA’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the ACAD class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/acadia?wire=3 or email [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
