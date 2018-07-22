CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COOL, HAIR and UNM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Class Period: March 31, 2017 - June 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

PolarityTE, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (ii) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

To learn more about the COOL class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/polarityte-inc?wire=3 or email [email protected].



Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM:HAIR)

Class Period: October 12, 2017 - October 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

The complaint alleges that Restoration Robotics negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted to state material facts required to be stated from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering. The complaint further alleges that as a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, the Company’s stock price was artificially inflated at the time of the IPO.

To learn more about the HAIR class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/restoration-robotics-inc?wire=3 or email [email protected].



Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Unum Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (ii) the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (iii) as such, the Company’s long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Unum’s business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company’s long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the UNM class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/unum-group-2?wire=3 or email [email protected].



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com