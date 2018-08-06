CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FB and GDS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

Class Period: October 1, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Facebook, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), which was adopted by the European Union on or around April 14, 2016, would have a foreseeable and materially negative impact on use of the Platform, revenue growth, and profitability because the informed consent required by the GDPR resulted in many users rejecting Facebook’s privacy policies and/or procedures and exposed a significant number of fake accounts on the platform; (ii) by May 25, 2018, Facebook’s Platform use and revenue growth had already begun to decline as a result of Facebook’s efforts to comply with the GDPR; (iii) the decline in Facebook’s Platform use and the increase in costs as a result of complying with the GDPR had a materially adverse effect on Facebook’s financial health, including its revenue and projected growth; and (iv) as a result, Facebook’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 - July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, GDS Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) the Company has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's statements about GDS' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

