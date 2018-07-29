Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FIZZ and GOGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

National Beverage Corp.  (NASDAQ: FIZZ)
Class Period: July 17, 2014 - July 3, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/fizz-lawsuit?wire=3

About the lawsuit: National Beverage Corp.  allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) National Beverage's sales claims and its supposed "proprietary techniques" lacked a verifiable basis; (2) the Company's Chairman and CEO engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, National Beverage's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.     On May 4, 2017, National Beverage issued a press release stating that it “employs methods that no other company does in this area—VPO (velocity per outlet) and VPC (velocity per capita).”  National Beverage asserted that it “utilize[s] two proprietary techniques to magnify these measures and this creates growth never before thought possible.” Then on June 26, 2018 the Wall Street Journal reported that National Beverage had declined to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with requested sales figures to clarify their sales claims. Then on July 3, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that two pilots had filed lawsuits alleging that National Beverage's CEO had sexually harassed them. 

To learn more about the FIZZ class action contact [email protected].

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO)
Class Period: February 27, 2017 - May 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/gogo-inc?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Gogo Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo’s 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe;  (2) Gogo’s 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the GOGO class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:36pTOYOTA MOTOR : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Indiana (July 29)
AQ
02:36pPROCTER & GAMBLE : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Maine (July 29)
AQ
02:36pGLOBUS MEDICAL : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in New Jersey (July 29)
AQ
02:36pTOYOTA MOTOR : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Michigan (July 29)
AQ
02:36pSTMICROELECTRONICS : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in New York (July 29)
AQ
02:36pGENERAL ELECTRIC : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in South Carolina (July 29)
AQ
02:36pWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Pennsylvania (July 29)
AQ
02:35pCISCO : 'island experience' comes to Seacoast Nantucket brewer takes over Redhook space at Pease
AQ
02:35pCISCO : PORTSMOUTH - When Jay Harman discusses bringing his Cisco
AQ
02:35pI COME TO THIS CONVERSATION WEARING TWO HATS : the first as a
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1URALKALIY PAO : URALKALIY : More Potash Coming to an Already Crowded Fertilizer Market
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : EXCLUSIVE: BMW to raise prices of two U.S.-made SUV models in China
3AMAZON.COM : Startup Exchange IEX Still Has No Listings
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Tech firms should be made liable for 'fake news' on sites - UK lawmakers
5BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : UK contractor Babcock misses out on big defence deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.