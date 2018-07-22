Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GOGO and FLKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

07/22/2018 | 06:01am CEST

NEW YORK, July 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Class Period: February 27, 2017 - May 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Throughout the class period, Gogo Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo’s 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe;  (2) Gogo’s 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the GOGO class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/gogo-inc?wire=3 or email [email protected].

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)
Class Period: November 6, 2017 - June 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

During the class period, Flex Pharma, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the viability and approval prospects for its product candidate FLX-787 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and (ii) as a result, Flex's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 13, 2018, Flex announced that it planned to halt its FLX-787 trials, citing oral tolerability concerns observed in both studies. Flex also said that it will restructure its organization to reduce costs, including reducing its workforce by approximately 60%, and that Flex's Board is exploring "strategic alternatives, including the potential sale or merger of the company." Following this news, Flex stock dropped $3.14 per share, or 75.12%, to close at $1.04 on June 13, 2018.

To learn more about the FLKS class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/flex-pharma-inc?wire=3 or email [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
