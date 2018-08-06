Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAIR, TAL and QCOM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

08/06/2018 | 12:08pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: HAIR)
Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/restoration-robotics-inc?wire=3

The complaint alleges that Restoration Robotics negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted to state material facts required to be stated from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering. The complaint further alleges that as a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, the Company’s stock price was artificially inflated at the time of the IPO.

To learn more about the HAIR class action contact [email protected].

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)
Class Period: April 26, 2018 - June 13, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/tal-education-group?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, TAL Education Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its net income; (2) the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the TAL class action contact [email protected].

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)
Class Period: January 31, 2018 - March 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/qualcomm-investigation?wire=3

About the lawsuit: QUALCOMM Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and (2) investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions.    

On March 5, 2018, Broadcom announced that Qualcomm had filed a voluntary request for The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to initiate an investigation into Broadcom’s actions. Broadcom referred to this as a “blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom’s independent director nominees.”

To learn more about the QCOM class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
