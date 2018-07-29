CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAIR, UNM and FLKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: HAIR)

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

The complaint alleges that Restoration Robotics negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted to state material facts required to be stated from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering. The complaint further alleges that as a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, the Company’s stock price was artificially inflated at the time of the IPO.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)

Class Period: October 27, 2016 - May 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Throughout the class period, Unum Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (ii) the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (iii) the Company had grossly miscalculated the actuarial assumptions underlying its long-term care business; (iv) premium price hikes could not sustainably offset increasing losses related to the Company’s long-term care business; (v) the Company was subject to a much greater risk of catastrophic losses and major reserve charges than represented to investors; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would not be able to maintain its long-term care interest adjusted loss ratio in the 85% to 90% range.

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS)

Class Period: November 6, 2017 - June 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Flex Pharma, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the viability and approval prospects for its product candidate FLX-787 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and (ii) as a result, Flex's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On June 13, 2018, Flex announced that it planned to halt its FLX-787 trials, citing oral tolerability concerns observed in both studies. Flex also said that it will restructure its organization to reduce costs, including reducing its workforce by approximately 60%, and that Flex's Board is exploring "strategic alternatives, including the potential sale or merger of the company." Following this news, Flex stock dropped $3.14 per share, or 75.12%, to close at $1.04 on June 13, 2018.

