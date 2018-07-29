Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MRCY, MD and ACAD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

07/29/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)
Class Period: October 24, 2017 - April 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/mercury-systems?wire=3

Allegations: Mercury Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the MRCY class action contact [email protected].

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD)
Class Period: February 4, 2016 - July 27, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/mednax-inc?wire=3

Allegations: MEDNAX, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's business model was not sustainable; and (2) Mednax's growth was in fact based upon suppressing physician compensation and enforcing non-compete agreements to deter physician defections.     On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced negative financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Then on July 28, 2017, during an earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the second quarter and disclosed that any future acquisitions were unlikely. Following this news, shares of Mednax fell from a close of $56.49 on July 27, 2017, to a close of $47.73 per share the following day.

To learn more about the MD class action contact [email protected].

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)
Class Period: April 29, 2016 - July 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/acadia?wire=3

Allegations: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug’s initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about ACADIA’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the ACAD class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
