Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MRCY and ANW: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 12:06am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS:MRCY)
Class Period: October 24, 2017 - April 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/mercury-systems?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Mercury Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the MRCY class action contact [email protected].

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)
Class Period: April 28, 2016 - June 4, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/aegean-marine-class-action?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; (2) Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Aegean’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.   

To learn more about the ANW class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:49aST. JOE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:48aGLENCORE PLC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Glencore plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GLNCY
AC
12:48aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:47aTARGET : Wild Fable 2018 look book
PU
12:47aTARGET : Original Use 2018 look book
PU
12:47aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Transitioning to Black Diamond with 30+ years of data
PU
12:47aMATADOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:46aUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : Energy Transfer Equity to Acquire Energy Transfer Partners in Simplification Transaction
BU
12:46aMACK-CALI REALTY CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
12:46aIVY HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : steadies output of new Model 3 sedan, sees a profit
2ICAHN, WITH SIZABLE STAKE IN CIGNA, TO OPPOSE EXPRESS SCRIPTS ACQUISITION: WSJ
3ALAMOS GOLD INC : Alamos Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
4APPLE : APPLE : ride to $1 trillion - The magic number that gets it there
5AQUA AMERICA INC : AQUA AMERICA : Reports Financial Results for Q2 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.