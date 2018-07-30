Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMTI and TTPH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 01:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)
Class Period: March 16, 2018 - June 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Rockwell Medical, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell’s proposal for separate reimbursement for the drug Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in the first quarter 2018 10-Q are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Defendant Chioini withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell’s auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

To learn more about the RMTI class action contact [email protected].

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)
Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

The complaint alleges that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary endpoints; (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial's primary endpoints; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the TTPH class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:26pVECIMA : Atlantic Broadband Deploys SeaChange Solutions for New IP VOD Service
AQ
08:26pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Gave Clients One Rate, Then Secretly Raised It -- Update
DJ
08:25pSURFACE ONCOLOGY : FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Surface Oncology’s SRF231 for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma
AQ
08:25pBig Data Analytics in Healthcare Market by Component, Deployment Type, Analytics Type, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:22pCorporate Training Market in the US 2018-2022| Technical Courses Segment Dominates the Market| Technavio
BU
08:21pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Transwestern and Caesars on Climate Action in Supply Chains - Webinar
AQ
08:21pASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:20pSAFAT GLOBAL KSC : Bahraini students shine at international forum
AQ
08:20pFRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : extends California union deal
AQ
08:20pData Center Market in China 2018-2022| IT Infrastructure Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
3CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
4HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.