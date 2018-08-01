Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TAL and REVG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

08/01/2018 | 11:59pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)
Class Period: April 26, 2018 - June 13, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/tal-education-group?wire=3

About the lawsuit: TAL Education Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its net income; (2) the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the TAL class action contact [email protected].

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG)
Class Period: Pursuant to the January 27, 2017 IPO and between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/rev-group-inc?wire=3

About the lawsuit: REV Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the commodities and services it bought; (2) the Company was experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production; (3) the Company’s margins were being negatively impacted by a lower sales of high margin products; (4) the Company did not have “strong visibility into future net sales” to “effectively plan” and manage its backlog of vehicles; (5) the Company’s manufacturing operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; (6) and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about REV’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the REVG class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
