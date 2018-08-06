Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UNM, SBGL and PCG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

08/06/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)
Class Period: October 27, 2016 - May 1, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/unum-group-2?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Unum Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (ii) the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (iii)  the Company had grossly miscalculated the actuarial assumptions underlying its long-term care business; (iv) premium price hikes could not sustainably offset increasing losses related to the Company’s long-term care business; (v)  the Company was subject to a much greater risk of catastrophic losses and major reserve charges than represented to investors; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would not be able to maintain its long-term care interest adjusted loss ratio in the 85% to 90% range. 

To learn more about the UNM class action contact [email protected].

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL)
Class Period: April 7, 2017 - June 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Sibanye Gold Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye’s safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye’s mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the SBGL class action contact [email protected].

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)
Class Period: April 29, 2015 - June 8, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/pge-corporation?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, PG&E Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E’s electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the PCG class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
