CLEAR : Partners with Seattle Seahawks, Sounders & Mariners to Launch Industry-Leading Biometric Payments & ID Check for Fast, Frictionless Concessions

the company using biometrics to build a connected, secure and
frictionless world, announces three new initiatives in Seattle enabling
fans of the Seahawks, Sounders FC and Mariners to move through security
quickly and to purchase concessions with the tap of a finger:
The Seahawks are the first NFL team to join CLEAR’s nationwide
network, enabling frictionless entry and concession experiences
available beginning at this week’s first pre-season game.
Seahawks and Sounders FC fans at CenturyLink Field and Mariners fans
at Safeco Field can now purchase concessions with the tap of a finger
using CLEAR, the first time in the United States that biometrics
replace an ID for age validation and credit card for purchase in a
single touch.
Sounders FC is the 4th Major League Soccer team to add CLEAR for fans
to speed through stadium security.
These new initiatives are the latest ways that professional sports teams
are integrating CLEAR’s innovative platform to enhance the fan
experience and improve security. With approval from the State of
Washington to replace a traditional ID check with biometric powered age
validation, CLEAR members at CenturyLink Field and Safeco Field can buy
food and drinks, and simultaneously prove that they are of legal age for
alcohol purchases -- all with just their fingerprints.
“Seattle CLEAR members now enjoy frictionless experiences from
gate-to-seat at two of the largest sports and entertainment venues in
the city, and from curb-to-gate on their travels through SeaTac and
beyond,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. “Reimagining the
concessions experience is a natural extension of our platform in sports
and we’re thrilled to partner with the Seahawks, Mariners and Sounders
to bring it to life for their fans.”
“Having an excellent and safe fan experience is paramount in everything
we do, so we are excited to introduce CLEAR’s innovative security lanes
and biometric payment and age verification to fans at CenturyLink
Field,” said David Young, Senior Vice President and General Manager of
Operations, CenturyLink Field.
“Enrolling for CLEAR is easy and allows guests to enjoy more game time,
from entering the stadium to now getting through the concessions line
and back to their seats more quickly,” said Trevor Gooby, Seattle
Mariners Sr. Vice President, Ballpark Operations.
CLEAR is available at the following locations at Safeco Field and
CenturyLink Field:
CenturyLink Field:
CLEAR Lanes at Northwest and Southwest gates
CLEAR Concessions in the Delta Sky360° Club near sections 210 and
234
Safeco Field:
CLEAR Lanes at Home Plate and Left Field gates
CLEAR Concessions at Double Play Chicken & Sausage (section 136)
and Shortstop Beer (section 185)
CLEAR will also be available during concerts at CenturyLink Field and
Safeco Field for both access and concessions.
CLEAR is available at 38 airports and stadiums nationwide, including 15
teams across the NFL, MLB, NBA and MLS. CLEAR also recently announced a
partnership with MLB, which as the Official Biometric Identity and
Ticketing Partner will power seamless biometric ticketing at
participating ballparks later this year. Enrollment for CLEAR Sports is
free, takes less than five minutes to complete at any participating
venue and can be used at the game immediately.
The company’s ongoing expansion in sports builds on CLEAR’s success
delivering secure, frictionless customer experiences in major airports
around the country.
CLEAR is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security. CenturyLink Field also achieved SAFETY Act Designation and
Certification earlier this year.
ABOUT CLEAR
CLEAR is transforming the way people live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR
is powering frictionless experiences in 38 U.S. airports and sports
venues. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is
more frictionless, more secure, and more predictable. CLEAR is trusted
by millions of members and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism
Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling
at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately (https://www.clearme.com/where-we-are).
For more information on CLEAR Sports, visit http://www.clearme.com/sports.
ABOUT THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
The Seattle Seahawks joined the National Football League (NFL) in 1976
as an expansion team. The Seahawks have won 10 division titles and three
conference championships. They are the only team to have played in both
the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football
Conference (NFC) championship games. They have appeared in three Super
Bowls, (Super Bowl XL, Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl XLIX). The
Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos, 43-8, in Super Bowl XLVIII to win
their first title. The team plays at CenturyLink Field in downtown
Seattle and is owned by local businessman, investor, and philanthropist
Paul Allen.
ABOUT THE SEATTLE MARINERS
The Seattle Mariners have played in Major League Baseball’s American
League West Division since the franchise was founded in 1977. The
Mariners home ballpark, Safeco Field, is consistently ranked in fan
surveys as one of the best ballparks in baseball.
ABOUT THE SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
Winner of the 2016 MLS Cup, 2014 MLS Supporters' Shield and four Lamar
Hunt U.S. Open Cup championships (2009, 2010, 2011, 2014), Sounders FC
is Seattle's Major League Soccer franchise. With an ownership group led
by Seattle-based entrepreneur Adrian Hanauer, Hollywood executive Joe
Roth, Seattle Seahawks Chairman Paul G. Allen and entertainer Drew
Carey, the club received an MLS charter on November 13, 2007 and has
qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs in every year of its existence.
Sounders FC reached a milestone in 2016, as the franchise claimed its
first MLS Cup championship with a road victory over Toronto FC, which
was followed by a second consecutive berth in the league championship in
2017. Since the club's debut MLS season in 2009, Sounders FC has set the
standard for soccer support in North America, leading the league in
attendance for eight consecutive seasons (2009-2016) and routinely
ranking in the top 30 in attendance among all professional teams
internationally. Prior to joining MLS, the Seattle Sounders organization
has been a part of the greater Seattle community and U.S. Soccer
professional scene since 1974.
