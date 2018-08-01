Log in
CLIC Technology, Inc. Announces Name, Symbol and CUSIP Change As It Embarks On New Direction

08/01/2018 | 04:10am CEST

MIAMI, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLIC Technology, Inc. (OTC Pink: CLCI) (the “Company”), a fully-reporting SEC company, announced that effective today, its listing on OTC Markets has been changed to its recently changed new name, "CLIC Technology, Inc.” from its former name, “FundThatCompany”, and its trading symbol has been changed to “CLCI” with a corresponding change to its CUSIP number to 125624 10 6.

The name and symbol change were recently approved by FINRA, and were initiated by the Company in connection with its new strategic direction.

About CLIC Technology, Inc.: The Company, a “Financial Technology” company, is the developer and marketer of new cutting-edge blockchain products and services. It is the developer of a revolutionary “crypto-payment gateway system” that allows consumers to use crypto currency to make routine purchases on-line and from brick-and-mortar merchants and that enables merchants to accept crypto payments and receive immediate settlements in traditional fiat currencies. Market introduction of the new crypto-payment gateway system and related services is planned in the coming months in a phased rollout to occur in the United States and other major markets.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: CLIC Technology, Inc.
(877) 451-0120

                                                                           

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
