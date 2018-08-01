CLIC Technology, Inc. Announces Name, Symbol and CUSIP Change As It Embarks On New Direction

MIAMI, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLIC Technology, Inc. (OTC Pink: CLCI) (the “Company”), a fully-reporting SEC company, announced that effective today, its listing on OTC Markets has been changed to its recently changed new name, "CLIC Technology, Inc.” from its former name, “FundThatCompany”, and its trading symbol has been changed to “CLCI” with a corresponding change to its CUSIP number to 125624 10 6.

The name and symbol change were recently approved by FINRA, and were initiated by the Company in connection with its new strategic direction.

About CLIC Technology, Inc.: The Company, a “Financial Technology” company, is the developer and marketer of new cutting-edge blockchain products and services. It is the developer of a revolutionary “crypto-payment gateway system” that allows consumers to use crypto currency to make routine purchases on-line and from brick-and-mortar merchants and that enables merchants to accept crypto payments and receive immediate settlements in traditional fiat currencies. Market introduction of the new crypto-payment gateway system and related services is planned in the coming months in a phased rollout to occur in the United States and other major markets.

Contact: CLIC Technology, Inc.

(877) 451-0120