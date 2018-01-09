CMA CGM : Intermodal Congestion Surcharge - Traffics from Tanzania to Zambia

Tuesday, January 09, 2018

Tanzania has been facing a trucking crisis for a couple of months now, and it is more and more difficult to move cargo from Tanzania to Zambia within acceptable deadlines due to the lack of trucks. This situation is unfortunately also affecting market trucking rates.

CMA CGM will therefore implement an 'Intermodal Congestion Surcharge' of USD 500/container on all carrier haulage from Tanzania to Zambia, and this with immediate effect.

This charge will be automatically invoiced under CAR75 'On Carriage Compensation'

We remind you that we offer a Premium Service to Zambia via Beira, Mozambique, please do not hesitate to contact our commercial teams for further information.