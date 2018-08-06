CMSB Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad : CMS Tribal Run 4.0 raised RM146,000 for Local Charities

Kuching (Sarawak), Monday, 6 August 2018 - The popular annual CMS Tribal Run took place on Sunday, 5 August 2018 saw a record number of 3,288 employees and members of the public who participated in 3 categories: 3km Family Run, 5km Fun Run and 10km Competitive race to be flagged off for the first time at Wisma Mahmud. Runners from all over Sarawak, including Kuching, Betong, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri, gathered for this event with many participants beautifully adorned in tribal wear, as they ran the streets of Kuching, making for a fun and healthy weekend activity for both the serious runner and for the families who participated. This is the first time the event was held at Wisma Mahmud in Kuching with 2,821 participants. Similar runs were simultaneously held in Mukah and Bintulu with 216 participants combined. Miri and Betong will have their run on the 18 August with 251 participants.

For the 4th consecutive year, CMS has organised this event for the benefit of local charities who received 100% of the entry fee proceeds. This year, the entry fees of RM136,000 collected plus a personal donation of RM10,000 from CMS Interim Group Chairman, Y Bhg Dato Sri Mahmud Abu Bekir, were donated to 11 charitable organisations in Sarawak. This brings the total entry fees collected from participants for donation in the four years (2015-2018) to RM492,104. This resonates well with the tag line of the run which is 'Running for a Good Cause'. The 11 Sarawak-based NGO who received the cheques were Barefoot Mercy Berhad, Befrienders Kuching, Home of Peace, Kuching Autistic Association, Persatuan Sukan Orang Pekak Sarawak, Sarawak Cheshire Home, Sarawak Children's Cancer Society, STEC Kidney Foundation, The Green Ribbon Association Kuching, The Society for Critically Sick Children and Mental Health Association of Sarawak. This is a continuation of CMS' 'Doing Good' initiative, which started in the mid 1990's.

Like last year, there was the 5km Fun Run and the 10km Competitive Race, which offered cash prizes for the Top-10 Men Open finishers and Top-10 Women Open finishers. Winner of Men Open was Chong Yen Boon, while 2nd and 3rd placings went to Sunny and Tan Jit Ping respectively. The winner of the Women Open was Christable Lim, while 2nd and 3rd placings went to Lee Leh Ha and Hee Yieng Nyuk respectively. The top 3 winners of both the Men and Women Open received RM500 cash, while the 2nd and 3rd placings each received RM300 and RM200, respectively.

For the Best Tribal Wear, RM50 shopping vouchers were awarded to the Top-10 participants. This year, was the introduction of the 3km Family Run saw families running or walking alongside each other. 28 Lucky draw prizes were also given out to the lucky participants with the Grand Prize being a Fitbit Charge 2; a Fitbit Alta HR was the second prize and a pair of Brooks Sports Shoes (Ricochet) as the third prize.

Present for the flag-off and presenting the prizes and cheques were Datuk Syed Ahmad Alwee Alsree, CMS Group Executive Director; Dato Isaac Lugun, CMS Group CEO - Corporate; and Mr Goh Chii Bing, CMS Group CEO - Operations.

CMS Group Executive Director, Datuk Syed Alwee Alsree, said: 'This year, we see a bigger participation from all over Sarawak. Overwhelming support came from all walks of life; this included CMS employees and people from all walks of life including the business community whom we see as an extension of our own family. CMS Tribal Run aptly demonstrates that Sarawakians will always come together for a good cause. We share what we have by giving back to the community and in return the community gives us their support for us to better our services to the public'.

CMS Tribal Run continued to receive support from the corporate sector which included group participation from Titanium Project Management, Harwood Timber, K&N Kenanga, RHB Bank, Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, Ernst & Young, Kuching Toastmasters Club, Naim Holdings, SEDC, The Spring Management, KKB Engineering and Nova Fusion.

Organised by Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad, the CMS Tribal Run 4.0 was jointly supported by RevRun Co., City Jogger's Club and sponsors included Satria Realty and Revive, Indocafe and Pure Juices.