CN Asia Bhd : Upliftment of PN17 Status

07/26/2018 | 04:14am CEST

UPLIFTMENT OF PN17 STATUS - 24 July 2018

CN Asia Corporation Bhd (the "Company" or "CN Asia") has regularised its financial condition and no longer triggers any of the criteria under Paragraph 2.1 of Practice Note 17 ("PN17") of the Main Market Listing Requirements.

After due consideration of all facts and circumstances of the matter, Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad has decided to approve the Company's application for an upliftment from being classified as a PN17 company.

CNASIA will be uplifted from being classified as a PN17 company effective from 9.00 a.m., Tuesday, 24 July 2018.

Disclaimer

CN Asia Corporation Bhd published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 02:14:02 UTC
