CONQUEST Group : Announced the Expansion of its Asset Management Business with the Appointment of Philippe Taillardat to the Role of Director

Philippe Taillardat brings to CONQUEST over 25 years of Asset Management
and Investment Banking experience, primarily in principal investing,
financial advisory, equity and debt financing across global
infrastructure and sustainable energy sectors.
Philippe was most recently Co-Head of Infrastructure Investments Europe
at First State Investments, which he helped transform into one of the
leading billion+ European infrastructure fund manager in core / core+
strategies. Earlier in his career, Philippe held various senior banker
and investment roles at Amundi, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, AXA
and BNP Paribas.
Frédéric Palanque, Managing Director of CONQUEST Group, said, "We are
delighted to welcome such a recognized professional. CONQUEST is trusted
for providing value-added advice in complex and highly confidential
situations, bringing deep investment experience across industries,
geographies, and various market cycles as well as our vast intellectual
capital, unconventional thinking and problem solving approach. We
believe Philippe, with his depth of experience in global infrastructure
investments and institutional market coverage will bolster our current
asset management capabilities and increasingly contribute to our
unwavering commitment to putting client’s interest first to crystalize
superior investment return. He will be an important addition to our
European team and will be instrumental in growing both our existing and
successor funds, which are custom-tailored to best benefit from the
investors’ increasing awareness of climate change and sustainable
infrastructure transformation trends.”
About CONQUEST Group
CONQUEST is an independent asset management and financial advisory
firm with significant expertise in a broad range of international
transactions and strategic situations. Institutional investors and
corporate partners trust CONQUEST to provide thoughtful, customized
strategies and solutions that help drive and deliver their core and
long-term financial goals.
CONQUEST investment approach
boils down to crafting transaction opportunities with long-term yielding
objectives, less correlated and inflation linked, which implies Trust
and alignment of interest with our investors and partners, earned thanks
to common successful achievements.
With offices located in
Dublin, Luxembourg, Paris and Hong Kong, and a partnership in India, the
Firm has an expert team of 25 professionals, working seamlessly across
geographies on our clients’ behalf.
