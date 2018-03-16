Log in
CONQUEST Group : Announced the Expansion of its Asset Management Business with the Appointment of Philippe Taillardat to the Role of Director

03/16/2018 | 10:01am CET

Philippe Taillardat brings to CONQUEST over 25 years of Asset Management and Investment Banking experience, primarily in principal investing, financial advisory, equity and debt financing across global infrastructure and sustainable energy sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005030/en/

Philippe Taillardat (Photo: CONQUEST Group)

Philippe Taillardat (Photo: CONQUEST Group)

Philippe was most recently Co-Head of Infrastructure Investments Europe at First State Investments, which he helped transform into one of the leading billion+ European infrastructure fund manager in core / core+ strategies. Earlier in his career, Philippe held various senior banker and investment roles at Amundi, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, AXA and BNP Paribas.

Frédéric Palanque, Managing Director of CONQUEST Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome such a recognized professional. CONQUEST is trusted for providing value-added advice in complex and highly confidential situations, bringing deep investment experience across industries, geographies, and various market cycles as well as our vast intellectual capital, unconventional thinking and problem solving approach. We believe Philippe, with his depth of experience in global infrastructure investments and institutional market coverage will bolster our current asset management capabilities and increasingly contribute to our unwavering commitment to putting client’s interest first to crystalize superior investment return. He will be an important addition to our European team and will be instrumental in growing both our existing and successor funds, which are custom-tailored to best benefit from the investors’ increasing awareness of climate change and sustainable infrastructure transformation trends.”

About CONQUEST Group

CONQUEST is an independent asset management and financial advisory firm with significant expertise in a broad range of international transactions and strategic situations. Institutional investors and corporate partners trust CONQUEST to provide thoughtful, customized strategies and solutions that help drive and deliver their core and long-term financial goals.
CONQUEST investment approach boils down to crafting transaction opportunities with long-term yielding objectives, less correlated and inflation linked, which implies Trust and alignment of interest with our investors and partners, earned thanks to common successful achievements.
With offices located in Dublin, Luxembourg, Paris and Hong Kong, and a partnership in India, the Firm has an expert team of 25 professionals, working seamlessly across geographies on our clients’ behalf.

For more information on CONQUEST Group, please got http://www.conquest.group

Important Information
This press release is intended for information only, aimed solely at the media and should not be further distributed to individual and/or corporate investors, and financial advisers and/or distributors. The information included within this document and any supplemental documentation provided should not be copied, reproduced or redistributed without the prior written consent of Conquest Group.


© Business Wire 2018
