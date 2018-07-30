Log in
COOL UNM ANW DB FPI FIZZ NWL PCG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

07/30/2018 | 04:39pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018

Get additional information about COOL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/polarityte-inc?wire=3

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018
Class Period: October 27, 2016 and May 1, 2018

Get additional information about UNM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/unum-group??wire=3

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018
Class Period: April 28, 2016 and June 4, 2018

Get additional information about ANW: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc?wire=3

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018
Class Period: March 20, 2017 and May 30, 2018

Get additional information about DB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft-2?wire=3

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about FPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

National Beverage Corp.  (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Class Period: July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018

Get additional information about FIZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018
Class Period: February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018

Get additional information about NWL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/newell-brands-inc?wire=3

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018
Class Period: April 29, 2015 and June 8, 2018

Get additional information about PCG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/pge-corporation?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected] or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected] 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
