Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CORECIVIC INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CoreCivic, Inc. - CXW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

CoreCivic, Inc. (formerly "Corrections Corporation of America") owns and operates private prisons and other correctional facilities and inmate transportation services across the United States.  On August 18, 2016, it was announced by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates that the Department of Justice was discontinuing the use of private prisons, including those operated by the Company, citing concerns relating to insufficient safety measures and ineffective remedial services.  Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in securities class action lawsuits for failing to disclose material information relating to the true quality, efficiency and regulatory compliance of its facilities as well as the status of its governmental contracts, violating federal securities laws.  The Company's motion to dismiss the lawsuit was recently denied, allowing the consolidated case to proceed.  Shareholder derivative lawsuits have also been filed against the Company's executives and are pending.

KSF's investigation focuses on whether CoreCivic's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to CoreCivic's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of CoreCivic shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]).

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corecivic-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-corecivic-inc--cxw-300582147.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:57a COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : UP Government issues green signal to SLB’s film ‘Padmaavat’
06:56a CPEC's future in doubt over critical monetary, security and capacity issues
06:49a AITKEN SPENCE : Stanford MBA Students Visit Aitken Spence on Study Visit to Sri Lanka
06:32a HONDA MOTOR : Weather closes Honda, schools
06:18a MENDOCINO BREWING : to close Ukiah taproom amid financial problems
06:08a ASTRAZENECA : FDA OKs first drug for breast cancer patients with gene flaw
05:56a MANCHESTER UNITED : Ezemidlalo ngamafuphi UTevez ubuyele ekhaya bhusende Lasuka lahlala kwiChan AwaseManchester embangweni wesilomo se-Arsenal
05:32a MANCHESTER UNITED : Can Liverpool Halt City’s Unbeaten Run?
05:32a MANCHESTER UNITED : Man City Prepared to Miss Out on Sanchez over Fee
05:32a UNILEVER : Lagos, Unilever Celebrates First Babies of the Year
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.