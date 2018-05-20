Log in
CORRECTION: Police seeking information following Hamilton petrol station robbery

05/20/2018 | 03:55am CEST

*correcting location of petrol station.

Police seeking information following petrol station robbery

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery in Hamilton this morning.

About 5am, three men with weapons forced their way into Z Energy on Wairere Drive.

The attendant activated a fog cannon and secured herself in a safe room.

The offenders stole two cash registers before leaving in a stolen grey Mazda Atenza, registration KLF25.

Thankfully, due to the shop attendant's quick actions, no one was hurt.

Anyone who may be able to identify the men pictured in CCTV footage is urged to call Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200.

ENDS

Disclaimer

New Zealand Police published this content on 20 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 01:54:04 UTC
