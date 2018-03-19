CORT Business Services Launches Tapdn(TM) IoT Platform for Workplace Optimization

Data-Driven Solutions for Workplace Efficiencies and Long-Term Profitability

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / CORT Business Services, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and the nation's leading provider of transition services, today announced a partnership with Tango Mobile LLC to launch Tapdn?, a new IoT platform that harnesses data from sensors and integrates with disparate software systems to provide one dashboard of actionable insights.

Using minimal footprint wireless sensors, Tapdn technology acquires and analyzes real-time data - including space utilization, utility and asset usage - to interpret patterns of workplace operations for businesses. Tapdn then uses the results to provide custom solutions for businesses to understand current workplace needs, reduce complexities, and make successful decisions for the future.

"The technologies we used to dream about are now realities. However, most IoT advancements to-date have occupied the consumer space, not the workplace," said Himalesh Kumar, chief executive officer and founder of Tango Mobile. "IoT was intended to simplify and provide solutions for all facets of our lives, not just a few isolated parts. Through Tapdn, we are making good on the promises made by IoT and taking a big step toward a more connected world, beginning in the modern workplace."

As workplace trends continue to evolve, many progressive enterprises are investing in technology resources that help them address how the agile workforce wants to work. Tapdn's reporting capabilities are designed to help businesses better understand current individual and shared space utilization, while providing clear insights into opportunities to cut costs. Greater results are achieved by integrating IoT with building operating systems and cross-departmental planning functions, further increasing productivity and positively impacting employee workplace experience. Customers can easily access these results in real time, any time, on any device through Tapdn's intuitive web-based portal.

"After discussions with our customers about their visions of success and evolving needs in the workplace, we found an overwhelming need for optimizing existing workspaces and improving client profitability," said Jeff Pederson, president and chief executive officer at CORT. "Our investment in Tapdn stems from our desire to develop new products and services that make sense for CORT and reinforce our mission of being an indispensable resource to our clients. Tapdn will provide our customers with real data about relevant, actionable ways to improve their workplace, which will ultimately attract and retain employees and maximize productivity along the way."

To learn more about Tapdn, visit www.tapdn.com.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring, and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms, and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work, and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About Tapdn

Tapdn? is a highly secure, holistic platform with patented technology geared towards identity provisioning and management mobilized by CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, in partnership with Tango Mobile LLC. Focused on fostering growth in IoT, Tapdn provides sensor-driven data insights to push innovation forward and seamlessly connect people and objects in any environment across a variety of industries, including commercial, industrial and residential multifamily and single family real estate, retail, manufacturing, agriculture, hospitality, medical, and higher education. For more information, please visit www.tapdn.com.

