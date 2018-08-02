CPI Card Group : Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

CPI
Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS, TSX: PMTS), a global leader in
financial and EMV® chip card production and related services, today
announced it will host a live conference call on Thursday, August 9,
2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2018
financial results. Participating on the call will be CPI Card Group
President and CEO Scott Scheirman and CFO John D. Lowe.
CPI Card Group’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30,
2018 will be released before the markets open on August 9, 2018 and will
be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: http://investor.cpicardgroup.com/.
The live conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 860-2442
Participant
International Dial-In Number: (412) 858-4600
Webcast Link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pmts180807.html
Participants are advised to login for the live webcast 10 minutes prior
to the scheduled start time.
Following the completion of the conference call, a replay of the
conference call will be available until 8:00 p.m. ET on August 16, 2018.
To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088;
Conference ID: 10122210.
Also an archived replay of the webcast will be available on CPI Card
Group’s investor relations webpage: http://investor.cpicardgroup.com/.
About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group is a leading provider in payment card production and
related services, offering a single source for credit, debit and prepaid
debit cards including EMV chip, personalization, instant issuance,
fulfillment and mobile payment services. With more than 20 years of
experience in the payments market and as a trusted partner to financial
institutions, CPI’s solid reputation of product consistency, quality and
outstanding customer service supports our position as a leader in the
market. Serving our customers from locations throughout the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom, we have the largest network of
high security facilities in North America, each of which is certified by
one or more of the payment brands: Visa, MasterCard, American Express,
Discover and Interac in Canada. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.
EMV is a registered trademark or trademark of EMVCo LLC in the United
States and other countries.
