CPI Card Group : Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

08/02/2018 | 03:01pm EDT

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS, TSX: PMTS), a global leader in financial and EMV® chip card production and related services, today announced it will host a live conference call on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results. Participating on the call will be CPI Card Group President and CEO Scott Scheirman and CFO John D. Lowe.

CPI Card Group’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 will be released before the markets open on August 9, 2018 and will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: http://investor.cpicardgroup.com/.

The live conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 860-2442
Participant International Dial-In Number: (412) 858-4600
Webcast Link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pmts180807.html

Participants are advised to login for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Following the completion of the conference call, a replay of the conference call will be available until 8:00 p.m. ET on August 16, 2018. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10122210.

Also an archived replay of the webcast will be available on CPI Card Group’s investor relations webpage: http://investor.cpicardgroup.com/.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group is a leading provider in payment card production and related services, offering a single source for credit, debit and prepaid debit cards including EMV chip, personalization, instant issuance, fulfillment and mobile payment services. With more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and as a trusted partner to financial institutions, CPI’s solid reputation of product consistency, quality and outstanding customer service supports our position as a leader in the market. Serving our customers from locations throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, we have the largest network of high security facilities in North America, each of which is certified by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover and Interac in Canada. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

EMV is a registered trademark or trademark of EMVCo LLC in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2018
