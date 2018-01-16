Log in
CPS Energy : offices will be closed due to inclement weather

01/16/2018 | 05:09am CET

In response to inclement weather and unsafe driving conditions, CPS Energy's customer service centers will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. CPS Energy's call center will remain open and will assist customers during this period.

Natural gas or electric emergencies can be reported by calling 210-353-HELP (4357) or 1-800-870-1006 twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Customers can conveniently access account information through Manage My Account at cpsenergy.com anytime, including holidays.

By using Manage My Account, customers can:

  • start/stop/transfer service
  • make payment arrangements
  • set up a payment plan and other options
  • update contact info and mailing address

Payments can also be made at these locations: HEB, Walgreens, La Fiesta, Speedy Cash/Money Box and Woodforest National Bank located in Walmart.

All payments made at these locations are posted to a customer's account immediately. Weather allowing, customer service centers will resume regular hours at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17.

CPS Energy recommends these safety and energy conservation tips, especially during peak demand:

Safety tips:

  • Do not use a natural gas stove as a heat source for your home.
  • Ensure that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.
  • If using a natural gas space heater, open a nearby window at least 1-inch to ventilate the room and lower the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Keep flammable material away from any natural gas appliances such as water heater or stove.

Conservation tips:

  • Set the thermostat to 68 degrees during day and 65 degrees overnight.
  • Use ceiling fans at lowest setting and in reverse mode to circulate warm air that is trapped near the ceiling.
  • Limit use of appliances with high energy consumption, i.e. washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and water heaters.
  • Turn off electrical appliances and unplug chargers not in use.
  • Turn off portable electrical heaters and lights when not needed or in empty rooms.
  • Layer clothing for extra comfort.
  • Seal any holes or gaps with towels or other material to keep out cold air and prevent heat from escaping. Make long-term repairs as soon as possible.

For additional safety tips and outage information, customers can visit cpsenergy.com or follow us on twitter and facebook.

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 804,000 electric and 343,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities - while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong Community partner, we are continuously focused on job creation, economic development and educational investment. Powered by our skilled employees, our investment in the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation. For more information, visit cpsenergy.com.

CPS Energy Company published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 04:09:05 UTC.

