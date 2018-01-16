CPS Energy : offices will be closed due to inclement weather

In response to inclement weather and unsafe driving conditions, CPS Energy's customer service centers will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. CPS Energy's call center will remain open and will assist customers during this period.

Natural gas or electric emergencies can be reported by calling 210-353-HELP (4357) or 1-800-870-1006 twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Customers can conveniently access account information through Manage My Account at cpsenergy.com anytime, including holidays.

By using Manage My Account, customers can:

start/stop/transfer service

make payment arrangements

set up a payment plan and other options

update contact info and mailing address

Payments can also be made at these locations: HEB, Walgreens, La Fiesta, Speedy Cash/Money Box and Woodforest National Bank located in Walmart.

All payments made at these locations are posted to a customer's account immediately. Weather allowing, customer service centers will resume regular hours at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17.

CPS Energy recommends these safety and energy conservation tips, especially during peak demand:

Safety tips:

Do not use a natural gas stove as a heat source for your home.

Ensure that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

If using a natural gas space heater, open a nearby window at least 1-inch to ventilate the room and lower the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Keep flammable material away from any natural gas appliances such as water heater or stove.

Conservation tips:

Set the thermostat to 68 degrees during day and 65 degrees overnight.

Use ceiling fans at lowest setting and in reverse mode to circulate warm air that is trapped near the ceiling.

Limit use of appliances with high energy consumption, i.e. washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and water heaters.

Turn off electrical appliances and unplug chargers not in use.

Turn off portable electrical heaters and lights when not needed or in empty rooms.

Layer clothing for extra comfort.

Seal any holes or gaps with towels or other material to keep out cold air and prevent heat from escaping. Make long-term repairs as soon as possible.

For additional safety tips and outage information, customers can visit cpsenergy.com or follow us on twitter and facebook.

