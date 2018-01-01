CPS Energy : urges customers to stay safe and prepare for freezing temperatures

Freezing temperatures are predicted across CPS Energy's service territory tonight and into the morning. According to the National Weather Service, San Antonians will ring in the New Year with cold and breezy conditions and possibly freezing drizzle.

CPS Energy crews are on stand-by, prepared to respond to possible weather related outages. 'While we don't know how the temperatures and potential freezing drizzle will affect us yet, it is important to be prepared and ready to assist customers when they need us,' said Rudy Garza, Sr. VP of Distribution Services & Operations. 'As usual, we are monitoring the weather and our crews and equipment are ready to respond. We also encourage customers to prepare and to take precautions to keep their families and pets safe.'

CPS Energy is offering the following preparation and safety tips:

Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

Do not connect portable generators to your home's electrical wiring

Keep children and pets away from generators at all times

Do not use a gas or electric oven or stove top for heating.

Gather essential supplies needed during an outage, including flashlight, batteries, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Report unsafe situations involving electricity or natural gas immediately by calling 911, and CPS Energy at 210-353-2222.

For additional safety tips, please visit https://cpse.news/2CneIMF.

Customers can stay up-to-date on outages on Facebook and Twitter or online at cpsenergy.com/outage. Customers can also report outages online or by calling 210-353-2222 and can sign up for Energy Alerts at cpsenergy.com through Manage My Account.