CRCW LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Crypto Company Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – CRCW

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) from August 21, 2017 through December 18, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 20, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for The Crypto Company investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) The Crypto Company unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote and manipulate the company’s stock; and (2) as a result, The Crypto Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

