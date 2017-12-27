Log in
CRCW LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Crypto Company Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – CRCW

12/27/2017 | 10:29pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) from August 21, 2017 through December 18, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 20, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for The Crypto Company investors under the federal securities laws.

To join The Crypto Company class action, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1258.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) The Crypto Company unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote and manipulate the company’s stock; and (2) as a result, The Crypto Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 20, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1258.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2017
