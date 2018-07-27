Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES HOLDS 5% OF CREDITO VALTELLINESE ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 08:23am CEST

Paris, 27 July 2018, With reference to the announcements on July 24 relating to the intention to acquire 350,748,473 shares of Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. ("CreVal" or the "Bank"), equal to 5.0% of the share capital of the Bank (the "Target Stake"), Crédit Agricole Assurances ("CAA") announces today that it has completed the acquisition of the above-mentioned Target Stake.

As of today's date, CAA therefore holds 350,748,473 shares, equal to 5.0% of the share capital of CreVal. The weighted average price paid for this stake was 0.1093 Euro per share.

As previously disclosed, following the achievement of the Target Stake today, CAA agrees, also on behalf of other entities of the Crédit Agricole SA Group ("CASA Group") and save for the customary carve outs relating to trading and brokerage activities, not to engage in further purchases, whether on exchange or in private transactions, of the CreVal shares or instruments referencing the CreVal shares, for a period of 180 days without the J.P. Morgan Securities plc's prior written consent.

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Crédit Agricole Assurances via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aVOESTALPINE : commissions SMS group to supply the main melting units for the new special steel plant in Kapfenberg, Austria
PU
09:12aAIRASIA BERHAD : Preliminary Operating Statistics For the Second Quarter 2018
PU
09:12aYOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : to Deliver Statewide Centralized Water Information Management System in India
PU
09:12aWEYERHAEUSER : reports second quarter results
PU
09:12aCARETECH : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Caretech Holdings PLC
PU
09:12aACERINOX : improves its quarterly results
PU
09:12aRESONA : Announcement Regarding the Merger Between Consolidated Subsidiaries of Resona Holdings, Inc.
PU
09:11aJUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : Fund manager Jupiter sees £2.3 billion in first-half outflows
RE
09:11aTHYSSENKRUPP TO INVEST UP TO $250 MILLION IN U.S. ELEVATOR SITE : executive
RE
09:10aFlexiJet Technologies Inc. Sues magicJack VocalTec Ltd. For Patent Infringement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; BHP Stock Jumps After $10.5 Billion Deal
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.