CRTG China Resources and Transportation Li : Announcements and Notices - Monthly Update Announcement

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED 中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the announcements of China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company") dated 1 August 2017, 22 August 2017, 22 September 2017, 20 October 2017, 20 November 2017, 20 December 2017, 22 January 2018, 23 February 2018, 23 March 2018, 23 April 2018, 24 May 2018, 27 June 2018 and 4 July 2018 in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition, the Subscription, the Placing, the Whitewash Waiver, the Special Deal and the delay in despatch of the Circular (together, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 4 July 2018, the Long Stop Date and the Subscription Long Stop Date have been extended from 30 June 2018 to 31 December 2018 (or such later date as may be agreed between the parties) and certain amendments have been made to the conditions precedent of the Acquisition. As at the date of this announcement, the Company is working closely with its professional advisers and the Target Group to (i) update the relevant information in relation to the aforesaid amendments in the draft Circular; (ii) address the comments from the regulators on the draft Circular; and (iii) prepare and include the stub period financial information of the Target Group for the period of six months ended 30 June 2018 in the draft Circular in accordance with Rule 8.06 of the Listing Rules. The relevant replies and the revised draft Circular will be submitted to the regulators in due course.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of the progress of the New Listing Application, the Acquisition and the Subscription as and when appropriate.

It should be noted that each of the Acquisition and the Subscription is subject to a number of conditions, which may or may not be fulfilled. In addition, the Placing may or may not materialise and the approval of the New Listing Application, the Whitewash Waiver and the Special Deal may or may not be granted by the Stock Exchange, the Executive and/or approved by the Independent Shareholders. The Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Resources and Transportation Group Limited

Cao Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises six executive Directors, namely Mr. Cao Zhong, Mr. Fung Tsun Pong, Mr. Duan Jingquan, Mr. Tsang Kam Ching, David, Mr. Gao Zhiping and Mr. Jiang Tao; a non-executive Director namely Mr. Suo Suo Stephen; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Yip Tak On, Mr. Jing Baoli, Mr. Bao Liang Ming and Mr. Xue Baozhong.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

