CSAA Insurance Group Selects EIS Group’s Digital Experience Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS Group, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, today announced that CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, has selected the EIS® Digital Experience Platform™ (EIS DXP™) to support customer interaction and engagement and extend the insurer’s successful deployment of EIS policy and billing systems.



CSAA Insurance Group provides AAA-branded insurance for AAA-partner clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia, and has deployed EIS Suite components EIS PolicyCore® and BillingCore® for all personal lines of business. EIS DXP is designed to deliver persona-based digital experiences within an omni-channel user environment. The addition of DXP enables CSAA Insurance Group to accelerate expansion of customer self-service capabilities to deliver consistent experiences on a lower cost platform. CSAA Insurance Group will leverage DXP to expand its web presence to customers.

“Our customers appreciate being able to engage easily with us when and how they choose, and high-quality, self-service experiences are a key driver of customer loyalty and retention,” said Kim Bissell, director of policy administration services at CSAA Insurance Group. “CSAA Insurance Group’s selection of DXP aligns with our customer-focused transformation strategy and provides us the ability to leverage digital capabilities within the EIS Suite to provide a better, more consistent user experience at a lower cost of delivery.”

Tightly integrated with the core processing systems in the EIS Suite, DXP will enable CSAA Insurance Group to:

Empower customers with enhanced web self-service quote, buy, policy servicing, and inquiry capabilities; Deliver consistent user experiences across engagement channels and the lifecycle of customer interactions; Increase speed-to-market and reduce the cost of digital solution delivery; and Deploy a lightweight web presence using modern technologies—such as Restful services and JSON language—that is easy to support and upgrade.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide CSAA Insurance Group with a digital solution that enhances customer engagement,” said Rowshi Pejooh, executive vice president of product management at EIS Group.. “We admire how CSAA Insurance Group placed customer needs firmly at the center of its successful core systems modernization and are delighted to be able to help them bring further value to their customers.”

About EIS Group

EIS Group moves insurance carriers closer to their customers. Leading insurers use the EIS® digital insurance platform to build and deliver fast, simple, engaging experiences across the entire insurance lifecycle — quoting, policy administration, billing, claims and service. The cloud-enabled platform of core, experience and insight solutions empowers insurers to innovate faster, reduce costs, and create competitive advantages. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS Group powers digital insurance for property/casualty and benefits insurers of all sizes, worldwide. For more information, visit EISGroup.com.For more information, visit www.eisgroup.com and follow us on Twitter @EISGroupLtd.

Media Contact:

Kevin Haydon

1.845.7972976

[email protected]