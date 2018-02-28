CSI Names Andras Bende as Next Chief Financial Officer

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, has named Andras Bende as its next chief financial officer. Bende will join CSI on March 19, 2018, to begin transitioning into the role from David Simon, who is retiring in June after twenty-three years of service as chief financial officer.

With nearly twenty years of global experience in finance, he will provide leadership for CSI’s financial reporting, accounting, tax, budgeting, planning and analysis, treasury management, investor relations, and human resources. Bende also will serve as a strategic member of the executive leadership team, helping to create and execute key business initiatives.

Bende joins CSI after having held a variety of leadership roles at GE Capital. He most recently served as chief financial officer for Bank BPH, in Warsaw, Poland, a universal bank that offered commercial, consumer, treasury and investment products. During his tenure, Bende drove asset and liability repositioning to maintain bank profitability, led key efforts to re-define the product distribution model, and strengthened controllership infrastructure at the bank. Prior to his position at Bank BPH, he also held other leadership roles within GE Capital including global chief financial officer for GE Working Capital Solutions and controller (Europe) for GE Corporate Financial Services.

“As CSI continues to grow as a leading provider of fintech and regtech solutions, we are thrilled to have someone of Andras’ caliber join as our next chief financial officer,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and chief executive officer. “He has a proven background in leading complex financial organizations, and his experience in global markets and large-scale institutions will be a valuable asset as we continue our strategic growth efforts.”

Bende is a graduate of GE’s Financial Management Program and the GE Corporate Audit Staff, and holds a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Clemson University.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, regulatory compliance and treasury management solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

