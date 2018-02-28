CSI Names Andras Bende as Next Chief Financial Officer

Computer
Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end
financial technology solutions, has named Andras Bende as its next chief
financial officer. Bende will join CSI on March 19, 2018, to begin
transitioning into the role from David Simon, who is retiring in June
after twenty-three years of service as chief financial officer.
With nearly twenty years of global experience in finance, he will
provide leadership for CSI’s financial reporting, accounting, tax,
budgeting, planning and analysis, treasury management, investor
relations, and human resources. Bende also will serve as a strategic
member of the executive leadership team, helping to create and execute
key business initiatives.
Bende joins CSI after having held a variety of leadership roles at GE
Capital. He most recently served as chief financial officer for Bank
BPH, in Warsaw, Poland, a universal bank that offered commercial,
consumer, treasury and investment products. During his tenure, Bende
drove asset and liability repositioning to maintain bank profitability,
led key efforts to re-define the product distribution model, and
strengthened controllership infrastructure at the bank. Prior to his
position at Bank BPH, he also held other leadership roles within GE
Capital including global chief financial officer for GE Working Capital
Solutions and controller (Europe) for GE Corporate Financial Services.
“As CSI continues to grow as a leading provider of fintech and regtech
solutions, we are thrilled to have someone of Andras’ caliber join as
our next chief financial officer,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman
and chief executive officer. “He has a proven background in leading
complex financial organizations, and his experience in global markets
and large-scale institutions will be a valuable asset as we continue our
strategic growth efforts.”
Bende is a graduate of GE’s Financial Management Program and the GE
Corporate Audit Staff, and holds a bachelor’s degree in financial
management from Clemson University.
About Computer Services, Inc.
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI)
delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet
solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution,
regulatory compliance and treasury management solutions to financial
institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional
service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of
CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such
top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and
MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is
traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI,
visit www.csiweb.com.
