CSPI Center for Science in Public Interest : Stonyfield Slammed for Using Children to Scare Consumers About “Monstrous” Technology

How shameful and exploitative for Stonyfield to use children to spread unsophisticated, anti-science fearmongering messages in this YouTube video. The case referred to in the video-that of a fish gene being imported into a tomato-refers to an experimental plant developed 20 years ago and never commercialized for use in yogurt or anything else.

There are legitimate public policy questions surrounding the regulation of genetically engineered ingredients. Consumers should be able to find out what's in their food, and CSPI supports full implementation of the GE disclosure law. But that does not provide Stonyfield with an excuse to stoop to this tasteless new low.