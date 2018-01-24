Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

CTA Canadian Trucking Alliance : Submits Comments on Clean Fuel Standard Regulatory Framework

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2018 | 08:14pm CET

CTA recently submitted comments to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on the regulatory framework of the upcoming federal Clean Fuel Standard regulation.

The Clean Fuel Standard will establish lifecycle carbon intensity requirements separately for liquid, gaseous and solid fuels that are used in transportation, industry and buildings, with the goal of reducing annual GHG emissions in Canada by 30 megatonnes by 2030.

In its comments, CTA reiterated to government that with increasing environmental policies coming into force, readily-available fuel technology and infrastructure has not kept pace with the trucking industry's desire to reduce its carbon footprint.

'CTA fully supports the reduction of carbon emissions, but in trucking there are short-haul and long-haul companies - the latter consuming the bulk of the fuel,' says CTA president Stephen Laskowski. 'Although low carbon technologies like natural gas and electric engines have less operational, infrastructure and supply chain challenges for short-haul trucking, government must be made aware of the technological impediments for long-haul fleets.'

Additional issues CTA highlighted include the need for the government, industry stakeholders and the trucking industry to work together to develop a vision on the future of low carbon fuels in the trucking industry while creating a roadmap to address concerns for both short and long-haul fleets. CTA also encouraged the government to offer industry incentives to adopt low-carbon fuels such as natural gas or electric trucks.

Multiple stakeholder meetings on the standard will continue to take place over the next several months. ECCC anticipates a draft standard being published in Canada Gazette I by fall 2018, and the final regulation in mid-2019. A timeline for when the policies would come into effect have not been established, but ECCC has indicated that plenty of lead-time will be given to industry to ensure they will be compliant.

Share This Story

CTA - Canadian Trucking Alliance published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 19:14:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24p Fine print in Trump solar tariff holds some good news for Tesla
02:19p PIG FARMERS SEE 25 : 1 return on Checkoff investments
02:15p U.S. auto regulator probes Tesla 'Autopilot' crash - source
02:14p ISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Investing in Canada's clean tech ecosystem will promote effective mining waste management while reducing greenhouse gases
02:14p CTA CANADIAN TRUCKING ALLIANCE : Submits Comments on Clean Fuel Standard Regulatory Framework
02:14p USCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : Spells Out Priorities for U.S. Trade Policy
02:09p CIRI COOK INLET REGION : in the Community
02:09p CIRI COOK INLET REGION : Joins Doyon in Drilling Project
02:08p Canada to unveil ideas to head off NAFTA impasse over autos
02:07p EU fines chipmaker Qualcomm $1.2 billion over exclusivity deal with Apple
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS : Dollar slump hits European shares; Suez warning, tumbling tech weigh
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Plug wars - the battle for electric car supremacy
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : 4Q Profit Rises, Buoyed by Sales of New Drugs -- Update
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE reports 4Q loss
5BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : GE's Baker Hughes adjusted profit beats on higher North America demand

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.