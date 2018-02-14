Log in
CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd., the assignment of performing lending assets

02/14/2018 | 11:46am CET

1.Name and nature of the subject matter (if preferred shares,
the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,
e.g.dividend yield):Performing loan asset of CTBC
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2018/02/14
3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
USD 24,600,000
4.Counterpart to the trade and its relationship to the Company
(if the trading counterpart is a natural person and furthermore
is not an actual related party of the Company, the name of the
trading counterpart is not required to be disclosed):
Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg/N.A.
5.Where the counterpart to the trade is an actual related party,
a public announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing
the related party as trading counterpart and the identity of the
previous owner (including its relationship with the company and the
trading counterpart), price of transfer, and date of acquisition:N/A
6.Where a person who owned the property within the past five years
has been an actual related person of the company, a public
announcement shall also include the dates and prices of
acquisition and disposal by the related person and the
person's relationship to the company at those times:N/A
7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed
of (including types of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights;
if the creditor's rights are creditor's rights toward a related
person, the name of the related person and the book amount of the
creditor's rights toward such related person currently being
disposed of must also be announced):None
8.Anticipated profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in
cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the
status or recognition shall be stated and explained):None
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and
other important stipulations:
In Compliance with the syndication loan agreement.
10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the
reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making
department:
Approval from our final credit committee, related terms and conditions
are in accordance with the syndication loan agreement and common market
practice
11.Current cumulative volume, amount, and shareholding percentage
of holdings of the security being traded (including the current
trade) and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):N/A
12.Current ratio of long or short term securities investment
(including the current trade) to the total assets and shareholder's
equity as shown in the most recent financial statement and the
operating capital as shown in the most recent financial statement:N/A
13.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
14.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Loan Portfolio Management
15.Net worth per share of the underlying securities acquired
or disposed of:N/A
16.Do the directors have any objection to the present transaction?:None
17.Has the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the price
of the current transaction?:None
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 10:45:15 UTC.

