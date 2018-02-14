CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd., the assignment of performing lending assets

1.Name and nature of the subject matter (if preferred shares,

the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,

e.g.dividend yield):Performing loan asset of CTBC

2.Date of occurrence of the event:2018/02/14

3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:

USD 24,600,000

4.Counterpart to the trade and its relationship to the Company

(if the trading counterpart is a natural person and furthermore

is not an actual related party of the Company, the name of the

trading counterpart is not required to be disclosed):

Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg/N.A.

5.Where the counterpart to the trade is an actual related party,

a public announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing

the related party as trading counterpart and the identity of the

previous owner (including its relationship with the company and the

trading counterpart), price of transfer, and date of acquisition:N/A

6.Where a person who owned the property within the past five years

has been an actual related person of the company, a public

announcement shall also include the dates and prices of

acquisition and disposal by the related person and the

person's relationship to the company at those times:N/A

7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed

of (including types of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights;

if the creditor's rights are creditor's rights toward a related

person, the name of the related person and the book amount of the

creditor's rights toward such related person currently being

disposed of must also be announced):None

8.Anticipated profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in

cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the

status or recognition shall be stated and explained):None

9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and

monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and

other important stipulations:

In Compliance with the syndication loan agreement.

10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the

reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making

department:

Approval from our final credit committee, related terms and conditions

are in accordance with the syndication loan agreement and common market

practice

11.Current cumulative volume, amount, and shareholding percentage

of holdings of the security being traded (including the current

trade) and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):N/A

12.Current ratio of long or short term securities investment

(including the current trade) to the total assets and shareholder's

equity as shown in the most recent financial statement and the

operating capital as shown in the most recent financial statement:N/A

13.Broker and broker's fee:N/A

14.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:

Loan Portfolio Management

15.Net worth per share of the underlying securities acquired

or disposed of:N/A

16.Do the directors have any objection to the present transaction?:None

17.Has the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the price

of the current transaction?:None

18.Any other matters that need to be specified:None