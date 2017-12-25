CTBC Financial : Announcement Vice Chairman of the Board elected of CTBC Asset Management Co.,Ltd.



1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the

change:2017/12/25

2.Type of personnel (chairman or general manager):Vice Chairman

3.Name and resume of the replaced personnel:None

4.Name and resume of the new personnel:

黃志宜 (Huang Chih-Yi)General manager of Taiwanlottery Co., Ltd.

5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'conge',

'tenure expired' ,'position adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement',

'death' or 'new appointment' ):new appointment

6.Reason for the change:new appointment

7.Effective date of the new appointment:2017/12/25

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None