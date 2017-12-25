CTBC Financial : Announcement Vice Chairman of the Board elected of CTBC Asset Management Co.,Ltd.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2017/12/25
2.Type of personnel (chairman or general manager):Vice Chairman
3.Name and resume of the replaced personnel:None
4.Name and resume of the new personnel:
黃志宜 (Huang Chih-Yi)General manager of Taiwanlottery Co., Ltd.
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'conge',
'tenure expired' ,'position adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement',
'death' or 'new appointment' ):new appointment
6.Reason for the change:new appointment
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2017/12/25
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 15:19:08 UTC.