CTBC Financial : Holding announces the issuance of Preferred Shares B has been completed and sets 2017/12/25 as the record date

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2017/12/25
2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:CTBC Holding announces the issuance of Preferred Shares
B has been completed and sets 2017/12/25 as the record date
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
CTBC Holding issues Preferred Shares B of 333.33 million shares at a
premium of NT$60 per share with the accumulated total amount of NT$19,999.8
million on 2017/12/25. The issuance of Preferred Shares B has been completed
and CTBC Holding sets 2017/12/25 as the record date.
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 15:04:06 UTC.