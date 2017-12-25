CTBC Financial : Holding announces the issuance of Preferred Shares B has been completed and sets 2017/12/25 as the record date

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2017/12/25

2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable

5.Cause of occurrence:CTBC Holding announces the issuance of Preferred Shares

B has been completed and sets 2017/12/25 as the record date

6.Countermeasures:None

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

CTBC Holding issues Preferred Shares B of 333.33 million shares at a

premium of NT$60 per share with the accumulated total amount of NT$19,999.8

million on 2017/12/25. The issuance of Preferred Shares B has been completed

and CTBC Holding sets 2017/12/25 as the record date.