Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTBC Financial : Holding announces the issuance of Preferred Shares B has been completed and sets 2017/12/25 as the record date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 04:04pm CET

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2017/12/25
2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:CTBC Holding announces the issuance of Preferred Shares
B has been completed and sets 2017/12/25 as the record date
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
CTBC Holding issues Preferred Shares B of 333.33 million shares at a
premium of NT$60 per share with the accumulated total amount of NT$19,999.8
million on 2017/12/25. The issuance of Preferred Shares B has been completed
and CTBC Holding sets 2017/12/25 as the record date.

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 15:04:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23p Global Adventure Motorcycles Market - Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Vendor Analysis| Technavio
04:19p CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement Vice Chairman of the Board elected of CTBC Asset Management Co.,Ltd.
04:18p WAL MART STORES : Kids and Cops go shopping
04:17p GENERAL ELECTRIC : DEWA, General Electric discuss closer ties
04:15p MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : Awarded EPCC Contract for Tyra Redevelopment Project by Maersk Oil
04:15p SAIPEM : Decision of the Arbitrators on the LPG Dispute with Sonatrach
04:15p GAZPROM : Austria to Set New Record for Russian Gas Imports in 2017
04:15p ADES INTERNATIONAL : Signs PSA for 3 Operational Offshore Jack-up Rigs
04:15p BASHNEFT : Board of Directors Approved the Terms of Out-of-Court Settlement with Sistema
04:14p MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Final Settlement of Brent Oil Futures Contract in January 2019
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Changes Its Course -- WSJ
2SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD : SHOPRITE : The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y., Barbara Bedell column
3APPLE : APPLE : New Phones Notch Modest Start -- WSJ
4CSX : CSX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Direct..
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Iraq has not reached agreement with Exxon on southern oilfields - oil ..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.