CTBC Financial : The announcement of change in Representative Corporate Director of CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.

07/27/2018 | 01:42pm CEST

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2018/07/27
2.Name of juristic-person director/ supervisor:
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Name and resume of the replaced person:
Thomas K. S. Chen (陳國世) Chairman of CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.
4.Name and resume of the replacement:
Chuen Tai Wu (吳春臺) Chairman of Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation
5.Reason for the change:Business need
6.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/04/25 to 2021/04/24
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2018/07/30
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 11:41:05 UTC
