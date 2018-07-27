CTBC Financial : The announcement of change in Representative Corporate Director of CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2018/07/27
2.Name of juristic-person director/ supervisor:
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Name and resume of the replaced person:
Thomas K. S. Chen (陳國世) Chairman of CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.
4.Name and resume of the replacement:
Chuen Tai Wu (吳春臺) Chairman of Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation
5.Reason for the change:Business need
6.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/04/25 to 2021/04/24
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2018/07/30
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
