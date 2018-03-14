CUI Global, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

TUALATIN, Ore., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI), today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

Full Year 2017 vs. Full Year 2016

Revenue was $83.3 million compared to $86.5 million ;

compared to ; Gross profit was $27.9 million compared to $32.3 million ;

compared to ; Gross margin was 33.5% compared to 37.3%

Consolidated net loss was $(12.6) million compared to $(7.3) million ;

compared to ; Loss per diluted share was $(0.56) compared to $(0.35) per diluted share;

compared to per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA was $(7.4) million compared to $(3.2) million ;

compared to ; Cash and cash equivalents were $12.6 million at December 31, 2017 ;

at ; Power and Electromechanical (P&EM) segment unaudited backlog was $20.2 million at December 31, 2017 ;

at ; Energy segment unaudited backlog was $12.6 million at December 31, 2017 .

Fourth Quarter 2017 vs. Fourth Quarter 2016

Revenue was $21.1 million compared to $19.4 million ;

compared to ; Gross profit was $6.5 million compared to $6.5 million ;

compared to ; Gross margin was 30.9% compared to 33.4%

Consolidated net loss was $(5.3) million compared to $(2.6) million ;

compared to ; Loss per diluted share was $(0.20) compared to $(0.12) per diluted share;

compared to per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.3) million compared to $(2.3) million .

Note: Full year and fourth quarter 2017 financial results include a $3.2 million goodwill impairment charge associated with the Company's Orbital UK subsidiary to reflect the longer than expected temporary halt in shipping of GasPT devices under its current contract for the national gas transmission company in Italy and softness in its UK market due to post-Brexit-vote business uncertainty.

"Our performance in fiscal 2017 attests to a robust rebound in our Power & Electromechanical business segment and continued effective development activities in our Energy segment," said William Clough, president and CEO of CUI Global. "P&EM revenues increased over 10% year-over-year and well above the electronics industry average as steps taken to broaden our base of business, coupled with strengthening industry fundamentals, drove double-digit growth across almost all of our product lines. In our Energy segment, we continued to lay the groundwork for greater adoption of our gas technology products across all key geographies while work under our Italian contract was suspended.

"We also made considerable progress over the year advancing our market-changing technologies," continued Mr. Clough. "Our ICE technology is well-received and setting a new standard for power infrastructure utilization in the data center market. P&EM backlog at year-end included our first order for ICE Switch, and after the close of the year, we received our first ICE Block order valued at $2.9 million. Having recently secured UL certification for ICE Block, we can now pursue opportunities in this growing market in a much more vigorous manner.

"In our Energy segment, our ability to leverage integration sales to drive for greater adoption of our gas technology products became evident in 2017 as integration awards began to include a product component. We recently secured a $4.6 million integration project for the UK's gas transmission network that included in its tender proposal a requirement for our GasPT and VE thermowells," continued Mr. Clough. "Business development activities for our energy products has resulted in an elevated industry profile and greater business activity as prospective customers respond favorably to the GasPT and VE technology's respective value propositions. Our pipeline of potential Energy product opportunities today comprises a larger number of major energy producers than a year ago, including a broader footprint in North America where we are positioning our GasPT device as a fiscal monitoring solution in addition to its use in process control applications. We are seeing demand build for our VE sampling probes and systems across a broad array of applications and have made significant inroads raising this technology's visibility to major market participants. In the fourth quarter, we secured a second order for our sampling system for a second ethylene plant."

Concluded Mr. Clough, "As we enter fiscal 2018, we have ahead of us multiple paths for growth in both segments of our business. With our new, larger facility in Houston in operation, we now have access to larger integration opportunities from energy operators in the region, while in Europe we see the return of large projects that had been put on hold following the Brexit vote. Our efforts have already begun to yield results with almost $7.0 million in Energy projects secured year-to-date. In North America and Europe, we have seeded opportunities for GasPT and VE technology sales that we believe will bear fruit this year. We expect continued strength in our direct OEM and distribution channel businesses with incremental gains from sales of our ICE products. We have the technology, business development foundation and financial strength to pursue our growth goals and ensure our long-term success."

Recent Business and Operational Highlights:

CUI Global announced that its Orbital UK subsidiary secured contracts totaling $4.58 million to enhance fuel gas metering and compressor efficiency on the UK's gas transmission network. The award is the Company's first non-biomethane project to include GasPT and VE thermowells products;

to enhance fuel gas metering and compressor efficiency on the UK's gas transmission network. The award is the Company's first non-biomethane project to include GasPT and VE thermowells products; The Company received UL 9540 certification for its ICE Block data center hardware. With the receipt of UL certification, ICE Block is now fully certified and saleable in the market;

CUI Global announced that its Orbital Gas Systems North America (Orbital N.A.) subsidiary was awarded a $2.1 million integration project from a large U.S.-based energy, procurement, and construction firm for which Orbital N.A. is the sole-source integrator. The award follows the recent opening of Orbital N.A.'s new, larger production facility in Houston to service bigger opportunities with the region's largest gas operators;

integration project from a large U.S.-based energy, procurement, and construction firm for which Orbital N.A. is the sole-source integrator. The award follows the recent opening of Orbital N.A.'s new, larger production facility in to service bigger opportunities with the region's largest gas operators; The Company's CUI Inc. subsidiary received an initial purchase order for 400 of its ICE Block devices and additional ICE Switches valued at approximately $2.9 million for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2018;

for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2018; CUI Global's Orbital N.A. was awarded a fourth purchase order in as many months for its GasPTi device from a leading U.S.-based power and energy producer. The devices are being utilized in a process control application to optimize the efficiency and minimize maintenance on certain of the customer's gas-fired compressor turbines in the northeastern United States ;

; CUI Global was awarded project approval for an open-invitation competition by French pipeline operator ENGIE's Lab Crigen research and operational expertise center whose goal is to identify projects that use innovative solutions for testing the quality of biomethane.

About CUI Global, Inc.

Delivering Innovative Technologies for an Interconnected World . . . . .

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT2 platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CUI Global, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2017

2016 Assets:





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,646



$ 4,617

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $135





and $151, respectively 10,833



9,375

Inventories, net of allowance of $946 and $774, respectively 13,892



13,202

Costs in excess of billings 2,299



2,735

Prepaid expenses and other 1,606



2,174

Total current assets 41,276



32,103

Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of





$4,155 and $3,299, respectively 11,242



10,952

Goodwill 17,641



20,125

Other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $11,900





and $9,438, respectively 15,568



16,201

Investment —



—

Note receivable, less current portion 317



362

Deposits and other assets 1,865



100

Total assets $ 87,909



$ 79,843









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,110



$ 6,170

Mortgage note payable, current portion 94



89

Capital lease obligation, current portion 4



28

Accrued expenses 4,182



4,542

Billings in excess of costs 1,840



1,977

Unearned revenue 7,684



4,932

Total current liabilities 18,914



17,738









Long term mortgage note payable, less current portion 3,256



3,350

Long term note payable, related party 5,304



5,304

Capital lease obligation, less current portion 9



12

Derivative liability 356



467

Deferred tax liabilities 2,414



4,120

Other long-term liabilities 170



217

Total liabilities 30,423



31,208









Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock. par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized





no shares issued at December 31, 2017 or 2016 —



—

Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares





authorized; 28,406,856 shares issued and outstanding at





December 31, 2017 and 20,916,848 shares issued and





outstanding at December 31, 2016 28



21

Additional paid-in capital 169,527



150,174

Accumulated deficit (108,559)



(95,970)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,510)



(5,590)

Total stockholders' equity 57,486



48,635

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 87,909



$ 79,843



CUI Global, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(unaudited)





(In thousands, except share and

per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,



2017

2016

2017

2016



















Total revenues $ 21,135



$ 19,403



$ 83,275



$ 86,461





















Cost of revenues 14,614



12,931



55,406



54,200





















Gross profit 6,521



6,472



27,869



32,261





















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative 8,443



7,912



33,921



34,239



Depreciation and amortization 526



557



2,163



2,366



Research and development 605



471



2,525



2,016



Provision for (credit to) bad debt 7



44



(13)



93



Impairment of goodwill and

intangible assets 3,152



—



3,155



—



Other operating expenses 38



52



47



57





















Total operating expenses 12,771



9,036



41,798



38,771





















Loss from operations (6,250)



(2,564)



(13,929)



(6,510)





















Other income (expense) 65



14



234



(251)



Interest expense (126)



(104)



(500)



(467)





















Loss before taxes (6,311)



(2,654)



(14,195)



(7,228)





















Income tax (benefit) expense (1,046)



(44)



(1,606)



38





















Net loss (5,265)



$ (2,610)



$ (12,589)



$ (7,266)





















Basic and diluted weighted

average number of shares

outstanding 26,635,684



20,916,559



22,397,865



20,897,812





















Basic and diluted loss per

common share $ (0.20)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.56)



$ (0.35)























CUI Global, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) For the year ended December 31,

2017

2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (12,589)



$ (7,266)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash used in





operating activities:





Depreciation 1,009



925

Amortization of intangibles 1,841



1,923

Stock and options issued and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and

services 425



734

Unrealized gain on derivative liability (111)



(113)

Non-cash royalties, net (3)



19

(Credit to) provision for bad debt expense and returns allowances (13)



93

Provision for bad debt expense and returns allowances (16)



—

Deferred income taxes (1,767)



(107)

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency (gains)/losses (362)



172

Impairment of intangible assets 3,155



—

Inventory reserve 138



312

Loss on disposal of assets 47



57









(Increase) decrease in operating assets:





Trade accounts receivable (1,150)



4,432

Inventories (411)



(1,672)

Costs in excess of billings 591



(1,454)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (421)



105

Deposits and other assets (506)



(25)

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:





Accounts payable (1,163)



495

Accrued expenses (448)



(518)

Contingent consideration 3



(54)

Unearned revenue 2,666



1,179

Billings in excess of costs (284)



162

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (9,369)



(601)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property and equipment (893)



(824)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 8



27

Investments in other intangible assets (638)



(850)

Proceeds from notes receivable 39



—

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,484)



(1,647)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from overdraft facility 9,782



—

Payments on overdraft facility (9,782)



—

Proceeds from line of credit 22,332



—

Payments on line of credit (22,332)



—

Payments on capital lease obligations (29)



(41)

Payments on notes and loans payable (89)



(85)

Payments on contingent consideration (61)



(59)

Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of offering costs 18,905



—

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 18,726



(185)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 156



(217)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,029



(2,650)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,617



7,267









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR $ 12,646



$ 4,617



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and is not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Income (loss) eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited and CUI-Canada, non-cash expenses associated with stock and stock options for compensation, royalties and services during the period, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.

(In thousands)











(unaudited)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the year ended



December 31

December 31



2017

2016

2017

2016 EBITDA:















Net (loss)

$ (5,265)



$ (2,610)



$ (12,589)



$ (7,266)

Plus: Interest expense

126



104



500



467

Plus: (Benefit) provision for taxes

(1,046)



(44)



(1,606)



38

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

718



701



2,850



2,848

EBITDA

$ (5,467)



$ (1,849)



$ (10,845)



$ (3,913)





































Adjusted EBITDA:















Plus: Bad debt

7



44



(13)



93

Plus: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

3,152



—



3,155



—

Plus: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative

(56)



(211)



(111)



(113)

Plus: Stock and options issued and stock to be

issued for compensation, royalties and services

112



(249)



425



734

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (2,252)



$ (2,265)



$ (7,389)



$ (3,199)



















Adjusted net income (loss):















Net (loss)

$ (5,265)



$ (2,610)



$ (12,589)



$ (7,266)

Plus: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

3,152



—



3,155



—

Plus: Amortization expense of Orbital and CUI -

Canada acquisition intangibles

316



299



1,232



1,284

Plus: Stock and options issued and stock to be

issued for compensation, royalties and services

112



(249)



425



734

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ (1,685)



$ (2,560)



$ (7,777)



$ (5,248)





















