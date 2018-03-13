CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital U.K. Awarded Contracts Totalling $4.58 Million to Enhance Fuel Gas Metering and Compressor Efficiency on U.K. Gas Transmission Network

HOUSTON, Texas, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUI) announced today that its wholly-owned energy subsidiary Orbital Gas Systems Ltd. ("Orbital UK") has been awarded four contracts totalling approximately $4.58 million (£3.3 million GBP) by a tier 1 Engineering, Procurement, and Construction firm in the UK.

The four-contract award was secured following many months of technical and commercial engagement that enabled the client to attain significant value from Orbital UK's world class in-house capabilities, including integrating multiple packages and reducing client project delivery, technical, and commercial risks.

The overall scope-of-works is for eight off-skids, including Filtration, Flow Control, Fiscal Metering, Supervisory PLC Metering, Gas Quality Measurement, Electric Heat Exchangers-Control and Specialist Lube Oil to Fuel Gas Heat Exchangers providing pre-heated natural gas to the solar gas turbines driving combustion efficiency.

Orbital UK will deliver solutions that include multiple high-pressure temperature measurements using its proprietary VE Technology® Thermowells together with its GasPT® "Integrated Calorific Value Determination" analyzers to ensure minimal overall response times while also eliminating sample blending and enhancing safety, thereby resulting in unrivalled energy measurement. The environmental impact of the awards is also significantly reduced with a reduction in construction and operational activities to install and operate the GasPT analyzers.

Orbital UK President Paul White stated, "The award of this project from such a large and well-respected Tier 1 contractor after a months-long competitive bidding process that included presentations, negotiations, and due diligence, confirms Orbital UK's ability to deliver the highest quality integration services together with its unique and proprietary VE and GasPT technologies that are simply unavailable from other sources."

"I am proud of the entire Orbital UK group for the teamwork demonstrated in securing this exciting project. We look forward to providing the world class service, dependability, engineering and unique solutions that have become the hallmarks of Orbital UK," concluded Mr. White.

CUI Global President & CEO William Clough added, "These awards for a milestone project from this caliber of customer is a testament to Orbital UK, Paul, and his entire team, especially given the level of competition they faced from other industry participants. This project further underscores Orbital UK's capabilities and the disruptive technological nature of our GasPT and VE technologies in the marketplace."

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

About Orbital

Orbital Gas Systems (Orbital), a CUI Global Company, is the leader in innovative gas solutions, having more than 30 years of experience in design, installation and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. Operating globally to energy, power and processing markets, Orbital manufactures and delivers a broad range of applications including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling and BioMethane.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the company and its operations, are included in certain forms the company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

