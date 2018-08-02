Log in
Cadence Aerospace Appoints Maria M. Danburg as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

08/02/2018

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace, a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, announced today the appointment of Maria (Mia) M. Danburg as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico, Cadence Aerospace serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms.

Maria M. Danburg
Maria M. Danburg, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Cadence Aerospace


As a member of the Cadence Executive Leadership Team and reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Tom Hutton, Ms. Danburg will lead the company’s human resources strategy with a focus on culture, talent development, employee engagement, employee and labor relations.  She will work closely with Mr. Hutton and the Cadence Senior Leadership team to align and advance these strategic imperatives which are key enablers to the company’s growth and success. 

“I am delighted to welcome Mia to the Cadence Senior Leadership team.  Mia’s strong business partnership skills and her extensive background in Human Resources will make her a great asset to the organization, especially as we look to grow our business and work to create a culture of employee engagement across all our sites,” said Tom Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace.

Ms. Danburg brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources, most recently serving as Director, Human Resources, at Barnes Aerospace—a segment of Barnes Group Inc.  Her responsibilities included leadership and organizational development, organizational design, performance management, talent acquisition and change management initiatives.  Prior to joining Barnes Group Inc., Ms. Danburg held progressive leadership positions with United Technologies Corporation (UTC) in both its Commercial and Aerospace businesses.  These roles included Manager–Global Talent, Engagement and Inclusion at UTC Climate, Controls & Security, along with numerous appointments at Pratt & Whitney including Human Resources Manager–Module Center Engineering; Manager–HR Operations and Talent Sourcing; Manager–Continuous Improvement & Communications for Commercial Spares; and Human Resources Manager for multiple P&Ls.

Ms. Danburg holds master’s degrees from both Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Clark University and a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

About Cadence Aerospace
Cadence Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company’s Centers of Excellence, based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners
Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington's fourth and most recent $700 million fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including: aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field. 

Media Contacts:
Peter Manos
[email protected]
Bilal Noor
[email protected]
Arlington Capital Partners
5425 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 200
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Phone: +1.202.337.7500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
