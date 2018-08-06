Log in
Cadence Minerals : PDMR and Notice of AGM

08/06/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Director Share Purchases & Notice of AGM

As announced in December 2017 the Directors all entered into a Defined Director Purchase Programme ('DDPP') in which they will each purchase £1,000 of ordinary shares per month for 12 months. These shares will be purchased from the market on the first Friday of each month starting on 2nd February 2018 and ending the 4th January 2019. The market will be notified of the purchases on the next trading day via a PDMR; Directors dealing notification.

The Directors have entered into a DDPP in an open period and under this programme are therefore committed to the purchase of shares in what otherwise may be a close period. Entering into the DDPP does not preclude the directors from buying additional shares in the Company during open periods.

Mr Andrew Suckling & Mr Adrian Fairbourn did not complete their scheduled DDPP on 3 August 2018, it is anticipated that these transactions will be completed during the course of this week.

Details of the Director purchases are contained in the table below:

Director

Position

Number of ordinary shares acquired

Price paid per share (pence)

Kiran Morzaria

Director & CEO

507,612

0.20

Donald Strang

Finance Director

500,000

0.20

After these acquisitions, the total notifiable share interest in the Company for the directors is as follows

Director

Position

Total Notifiable Interests (shares)

Andrew Suckling

Executive Chairman

2,590,000

Kiran Morzaria

Director & CEO

11,527,585

Donald Strang

Finance Director

9,147,011

Adrian Fairbourn

Non-Executive Director

9,128,297

Total

32,392,893

Notice of AGM

Cadence Minerals announces that notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held at 11 am on 28 August 2018 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW, has been posted today.

The Notice of AGM will shortly be available online at www.cadenceminerals.com.

Live Webinar; 17 August 2018

Cadence Minerals Plc (AIM: KDNC), the AIM quoted listed resources investment company, is pleased to announce the Company will be hosting a live webinar at 10.00am BST on Friday 17 August 2018. The live webinar will be available on the following link:

http://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/5b5b215d06c7f84227ae9891

Listeners are encouraged to submit questions prior to the call by emailing [email protected]or by clicking on the question button at the foot of the webcasting.

For further information:

Cadence Minerals plc

+44 (0) 207 440 0647

Andrew Suckling

Kiran Morzaria

WH Ireland Limited (NOMAD & Broker)

+44 (0) 207 220 1666

James Joyce

James Sinclair-Ford

Hannam & Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 207 907 8500

Neil Passmore

Ingo Hofmaier

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Kiran Morzaria

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director & CEO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cadence Minerals PLC

b)

LEI

213800TUZWG9C2GRNO58

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Share

GB00B067JC96

b)

Nature of the transaction

Defined Directors Share Purchase Programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0020

507,612

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

507,612

0.0020

e)

Date of the transaction

03/08/2018

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON, AIM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Donald Strang

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cadence Minerals PLC

b)

LEI

213800TUZWG9C2GRNO58

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Share

GB00B067JC96

b)

Nature of the transaction

Defined Directors Share Purchase Programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0020

500,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

500,000

0.0022

e)

Date of the transaction

03/08/2018

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON, AIM

About Cadence Minerals:

Cadence is dedicated to smart investments for a greener world. The planet needs rechargeable batteries on a global scale - upcoming supersized passenger vehicles, lorries and buses - require lithium and other technology minerals to power their cells. Cadence is helping find these minerals in new places and extracting them in new ways, which will meet the demand of this burgeoning market. With circa £18 million vested in key assets globally, Cadence is helping us reach tomorrow, today.

Cadence invests across the globe, principally in lithium mining projects. Its primary strategy is taking significant economic stakes in upstream exploration and development assets within strategic metals. We identify assets that have strategic cost advantages that are not replicable, with the aim of achieving lower quartile production costs. The combination of this approach and seeking value opportunities allows us to identify projects capable of achieving high rates of return.

The Cadence board has a blend of mining, commodity investing, fund management and deal structuring knowledge and experience, that is supported by access to key marketing, political and industry contacts. These resources are leveraged not only in our investment decisions but also in continuing support of our investments, whether it be increasing market awareness of an asset, or advising on product mix or path to production. Cadence Mineral's goal is to assist management to rapidly develop the project up the value curve and deliver excellent returns on its investments.

Disclaimer

Cadence Minerals plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 14:35:03 UTC
