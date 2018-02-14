Log in
Caisse Française de Financement Local : report on asset quality as of December 31, 2017

02/14/2018 | 11:40am CET

Issy-les-Moulineaux, February 14, 2018

REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY as of DECEMBER 31, 2017

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of December 31, 2017 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) on February 14, 2018 and that it can be obtained from its website: http://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/relations-investisseurs/informations-reglementees/ (heading: Rapport sur la qualité des actifs). The English version of the report on asset quality as of December 31, 2017 can be obtained from its website: http://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/relations-investisseurs/informations-reglementees/
(heading: Report on asset quality).



